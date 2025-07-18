Image Credit : Getty

Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid has completely shaken up the pecking order in attack. With Vinicius Jr already owning the left flank and Jude Bellingham dominating centrally, the right wing is the only spot left, and even that may not be Rodrygo’s anymore.

Despite scoring 25 goals and assists last season, his numbers pale in comparison to Vinicius (41) and Mbappe (49). In a team loaded with attacking firepower, good simply isn’t good enough anymore.