Image Credit : Getty

Barcelona’s season turned on two games played within 72 hours, both against heavyweights. First came the grudge match against Bayern Munich on October 23, and then El Clasico at the Bernabeu. Memories of that infamous 8-2 loss to Bayern in 2020 loomed large, especially since Hansi Flick now Barca’s coach had engineered that embarrassment as Bayern manager.

But this time, Flick’s men flipped the script. Barcelona beat Bayern 4-1 at home, then humiliated Real Madrid 4-0 away. That six-point week sent confidence through Europe. More importantly, it put Barca three points clear atop La Liga and sparked real belief.