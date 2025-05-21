Five defining moments from Barcelona’s La Liga title triumph
Barcelona's journey to reclaiming the La Liga crown under Hansi Flick was filled with high drama, tactical risks, and unforgettable comebacks. Here are five key moments that shaped their 2024-25 league triumph.
1. Double demolition: Bayern and Madrid crushed in three days
Barcelona’s season turned on two games played within 72 hours, both against heavyweights. First came the grudge match against Bayern Munich on October 23, and then El Clasico at the Bernabeu. Memories of that infamous 8-2 loss to Bayern in 2020 loomed large, especially since Hansi Flick now Barca’s coach had engineered that embarrassment as Bayern manager.
But this time, Flick’s men flipped the script. Barcelona beat Bayern 4-1 at home, then humiliated Real Madrid 4-0 away. That six-point week sent confidence through Europe. More importantly, it put Barca three points clear atop La Liga and sparked real belief.
2. ‘S* November’ — and the spiral that followed
For all the highs of October, November and early winter were brutal. Defensive lapses, and the team’s high line started costing them. A 5-1 win over Mallorca on December 3 stopped the bleeding momentarily, but things only got worse.
Between November 3 and January 19, Barca picked up just six points from eight games, slipping from first to third in La Liga, seven points behind Madrid. Key injuries, especially in goal, didn’t help. Marc-Andre ter Stegen was out, and his backup, Inaki Pena, was dropped for disciplinary reasons. Confidence was down, but Flick refused to drop his attacking philosophy.
3. Benfica Comeback
The turnaround started in Europe. Down 4-2 away to Benfica with 13 minutes left, Barca looked cooked. But in one of the wildest Champions League matches of the season, they roared back to win 5-4, with Raphinha netting the winner deep into stoppage time.
It was chaotic, but the win shifted team spirit. Emergency goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny struggled, but the attack bailed him out. It was the first of nine comeback wins across all competitions.
4. Jules Kounde’s Copa del Rey rocket
April 26. Copa del Rey final. Extra time. Tie locked at 2-2 against Madrid. Then, out of nowhere, Jules Kounde, not exactly known for long-range goals, unleashed a thunderbolt in the 116th minute. That strike not only won Barca the cup but marked their eighth comeback victory of the season. It sealed a title with the kind of confidence Flick had brought in the squad. The win over Madrid was also a mental shift.
5. Lamine Yamal’s brilliance and costly lesson
Lamine Yamal’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. At 17, with braces still on his teeth, he finished the season with 16 goals and 24 assists. But one moment against Inter in the Champions League semi-final summed up his season. Barca were ahead on aggregate in stoppage time. Yamal had the ball in Inter’s half.
Instead of running down the clock, he took a shot that hit the post. Inter countered, equalised, and then scored again in extra time to knock Barca out. Despite the heartbreak, that night proved Yamal’s class and his immaturity, both hallmarks of a young team still learning. His performances throughout the season, though, were a major reason Barca surged back to the top of La Liga.