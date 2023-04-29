Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United takeover: Here's how much Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's final bid is worth

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Manchester United takeover's final bidding deadline ended on Friday, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani have made their last offer. Here's how much they are worth.

    English giants Manchester United is on the sale market, while Friday was the final deadline set by its current owners, the Glazers, ahead of a possible sale or investment opportunities. It was last November when the Glazers announced the same. There have been three bidding rounds, with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani considered the frontrunners.

    During Friday's deadline, the two parties above submitted their final offers, which are reported to be improved ones. While Ratcliffe has offered to buy a 50% stake in the club, it has been said that he might allow the Glazers to retain 20% control of the club, while the move might not go down well with the fans.

    As for Sheikh Jassim, his offer reportedly remains the best for a 100% stake in the club, which is seemingly above £5 billion, but still falls short of the £6 billion valuation and asking price set by the Glazers. His bid comes via his Nine Two Foundation, created concerning United's fame class of 1992.

    As per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sheikh Jassim continues to pledge that it would aim to make the club debt-free and make significant investments into the club's infrastructures, which have become outdated now. Also, additional capital will be invested directly into the club, including strengthening the squad, as the party awaits the final call from the Glazers now.

    While 90min reports that there is still a strong chance that the Glazers could go for outside investments from Carlyle, Elliott Management, Ares Management and Sixth Street and opt to stay, holding majority control of the club. However, given that they need to generate funds to own NFL side Washington Commanders, there is a feeling that a full-scale sale is still the likely scenario for the Americans.

