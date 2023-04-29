Manchester United takeover: Here's how much Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's final bid is worth

Manchester United takeover's final bidding deadline ended on Friday, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani have made their last offer. Here's how much they are worth.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United is on the sale market, while Friday was the final deadline set by its current owners, the Glazers, ahead of a possible sale or investment opportunities. It was last November when the Glazers announced the same. There have been three bidding rounds, with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani considered the frontrunners.

During Friday's deadline, the two parties above submitted their final offers, which are reported to be improved ones. While Ratcliffe has offered to buy a 50% stake in the club, it has been said that he might allow the Glazers to retain 20% control of the club, while the move might not go down well with the fans.

ALSO READ: Manchester United takeover - Glazers considering outside investment opportunities ahead of bidding deadline