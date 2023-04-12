Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe ready new new bids as bidding enters final round

Manchester United's supposed takeover is entering the final round of bidding, with a full-scale sale in sight for Glazers, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani are probably preparing new improved bids.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United remains in the sale market, as announced by the Glazers last November. Having gone through two bidding rounds, as many as seven bidders have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that the bidding is all set to enter its final round, with the seven shortlisted bidders to place their final and improved bids by the final deadline of April 28.

As per 90min, there is also a soft mid-April deadline to complete the due diligence, following which the final bids would be accepted. While it would be the last chance for the bidders to impress the Glazers, who have been adamant about selling the club at no less than £6 billion, the American owners have still kept their options open for investment offers and bids for the minority stakes, which would allow them to retain majority control of the club, something that the fans have strictly been against for over a couple of decades now.

ALSO READ: THE RONALDO CURSE - MEME FEST EXPLODES AFTER AL-NASSR 'SACKS' COACH RUDI GARCIA