    Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe ready new new bids as bidding enters final round

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Manchester United's supposed takeover is entering the final round of bidding, with a full-scale sale in sight for Glazers, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani are probably preparing new improved bids.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United remains in the sale market, as announced by the Glazers last November. Having gone through two bidding rounds, as many as seven bidders have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that the bidding is all set to enter its final round, with the seven shortlisted bidders to place their final and improved bids by the final deadline of April 28.

    As per 90min, there is also a soft mid-April deadline to complete the due diligence, following which the final bids would be accepted. While it would be the last chance for the bidders to impress the Glazers, who have been adamant about selling the club at no less than £6 billion, the American owners have still kept their options open for investment offers and bids for the minority stakes, which would allow them to retain majority control of the club, something that the fans have strictly been against for over a couple of decades now.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United's biggest bidders remain Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and wealthy Qatar banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani. Although the Raine Group was expected to announce an exclusive bidder to enter into final talks with the club, it will now happen only after the final bidding process later this month. 

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While there remains a question mark over the Glazers' intention to sell the club ultimately, contradicting reports suggest that they might opt to stay, while some have reported that a full-scale sale is still very much on the cards. However, even if the club is sold entirely, it is still being determined if the deal would be completed by the summer transfer window, which would highly affect Erik ten Hag's plans for reinforcing his squad for the next season.

