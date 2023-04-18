Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United takeover: Glazers considering outside investment opportunities ahead of bidding deadline

    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Manchester United has been on sale since last November. While Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani are the frontrunners in bids, with the final deadline for April 28, the Glazers are also considering outside investment options.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United was put for sale in the market by the Glazers last November. Since then, it has received multiple buy offers. Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari royal banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani are considered the frontrunners in the bidding race, with the final deadline for April 28.

    Although Ratcliffe is bidding to buy the majority share of 68% held by the Glazers, Sheikh Jassim has bid for a 100% takeover. At the same time, the latter intends to make the club debt-free and invest in infrastructure, with the possibility of having a new home ground for the Red Devils.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, 90min has now confirmed that ahead of the deadline, the Glazers have entered talks with outside investors like Elliot Investment Management, Ares Management Corporation, Sixth Street Partners and The Carlyle Group for investment opportunities in the club. It would allow the Glazers to retain their place as the club's owners, including the majority stake.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the same time, a significant influx of money would enable the Glazers to invest more into the club and its infrastructure and reduce the debt as much as possible. However, the publication adds that despite the Glazer brothers (Avram and Joel) retaining control of United, it might be possible for other members of the Glazer family to part ways.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    There is also reportedly a feeling within the club that United could be worth £10 billion in a few years to come and that the Glazers feel that selling the club at their current valuation of £6 billion might not be worth it, which would anyways be a record sale in sporting history.

    article_image5

    Image credit: Getty

    The Glazers are also currently in the process of owning fellow National Football League (NFL) side Washington Commanders for over $6 billion, besides continuing to hold Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Post-April 28, the Raine Group, overseeing the Red Devils' sale process, will present the options to the Glazers and how they would want to proceed.

