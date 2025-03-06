Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support

Read Full Article

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has received backing from former boss Jose Mourinho amid the club’s struggles, while Mourinho also reflected on his relationship with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United former manager Jose Mourinho has offered his support to under-pressure Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, as the Portuguese tactician struggles to steady the ship at Old Trafford. Amorim, 40, has endured a tough start to life in Manchester since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November. United have lost eight of their first 16 Premier League games under his leadership, including five of their past six home matches. The dismal run has left them languishing in 14th place, 14 points adrift of the coveted top four. With United already eliminated from the FA Cup following a shock defeat to Fulham, their season now hinges on success in the Europa League.

Despite his early struggles, Amorim has received the backing of his countryman Mourinho, who managed United from 2016 to 2018, winning the Carabao Cup, Europa League, and Community Shield. Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho, 62, described Amorim as a "good kid" and expressed his confidence in the young coach. "He's always been very respectful to me. We had a good relationship for a few years. He knows I wish him well." Mourinho has been something of a mentor to Amorim over the years, with the current United boss having spent a week-long internship at Old Trafford during Mourinho’s tenure in 2018. Given their shared Portuguese roots and Amorim’s rapid rise in European football, many have drawn comparisons between the two coaches.

Mourinho on Sir Jim Ratcliffe Mourinho also spoke about Manchester United's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has faced widespread criticism since his arrival in February 2024 due to several cost-cutting measures implemented at the club. Ratcliffe’s actions have included plans to make up to 200 staff redundant, following the 250 job cuts from the previous year. Other controversial financial decisions include ending free coach travel for staff to the FA Cup final, slashing ambassadorial salaries, raising ticket prices, and discontinuing Sir Alex Ferguson’s £2 million-a-year consultancy role. Also read: Champions League: Was Liverpool's win over PSG 'one of the biggest robberies in football'?

When asked about the developments at Old Trafford, Mourinho admitted he had not been closely following the situation but shared his thoughts on Ratcliffe. "To be honest, I don't know much about what's happening," he said. "I know Sir Jim Ratcliffe. I'm not saying we are big friends, but we have a good relationship. He invited me to his house a couple of times. I see him as a good person and a great businessman." While acknowledging the job cuts, Mourinho expressed hope that United would find stability. "Of course, I feel for some of the people that I know [losing their jobs], but hopefully, it goes in the right direction."

Amorim on Mourinho’s Influence Amorim previously spoke about Mourinho’s influence upon his arrival at Old Trafford, revealing that the former United boss had offered him words of encouragement. "He sent me a message and told me that this is a lovely club, a big club, with lovely people – and that is correct. It still is," Amorim said. "But a lot of things change, and we are in a different building now, we are building a new one, and I am a different guy. I was learning at the time, and I hope to now teach something here too, to my players."

Despite United’s struggles, Amorim remains committed to restoring the club’s former glory. "The club is still big and is still the best club in England, and we want to win again, that is all." With the Premier League season proving to be a difficult challenge, Amorim will need to find solutions quickly to turn United’s fortunes around, especially with the Europa League now their only realistic chance at silverware this season.

