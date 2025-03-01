Is Ruben Amorim fighting a losing battle against injuries, tactical issues and financial woes at Man United?

Manchester United face a crisis under Ruben Amorim, struggling with injuries, tactical issues, goalkeeping errors, and financial troubles, as their season hangs in the balance.

Just four months ago, optimism filled the air at Old Trafford when Ruben Amorim was appointed head coach of Manchester United. However, that optimism has since faded into a cloud of doubt, as United languish in 14th place in the Premier League, having lost eight of their 14 matches under the Portuguese manager. Amorim himself has admitted that his side might be "the worst in the history of Manchester United," and as the challenges pile up, his job is only getting tougher.

Injury Woes Continue to Hamper Progress Manchester United’s season has been plagued by injuries to key players, further complicating Amorim’s efforts to implement his system. Winger Amad Diallo, who has been a rare bright spark in a disappointing campaign, has been ruled out for the season due to ankle ligament damage. Meanwhile, defensive stalwart Lisandro Martinez has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and midfield sensation Kobbie Mainoo is also sidelined for several weeks. Adding to Amorim’s woes, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, who were initially expected to have short-term injuries, have become long-term absentees. These fitness problems have had a significant impact on both team morale and on-field performances.

Tactical Stubbornness: Formation Issues Persist One of the primary criticisms aimed at Amorim is his rigid adherence to the 3-4-2-1 formation, despite its apparent inefficacy. Under his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, United lacked an identity, but Amorim has been clear about his tactical vision. The team maintains a high defensive line and prioritizes possession, yet struggles to create meaningful attacking opportunities. The lack of player profiles that fit Amorim’s philosophy, combined with the club’s financial constraints, makes it difficult to expect a significant overhaul of the squad. However, his refusal to adapt his system, even as results continue to falter, has led to internal discussions among players about whether a change in approach would be beneficial.

Goalkeeping Dilemma: Onana’s Struggles Continue Andre Onana has been under intense scrutiny for his performances this season, with his latest blunder against Ipswich Town only adding to his growing list of errors. While he was initially believed to have turned a corner, his recent mistakes—such as the one that led to Tottenham’s winning goal two games prior—have raised serious doubts over his reliability. Amorim’s challenge is exacerbated by the injuries to backup goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton. Once Bayindir returns to full fitness, he is expected to be given a chance, but his past performances in cup competitions have also shown signs of inconsistency.

Lack of Firepower in Attack United’s struggles in front of goal are another major concern. Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to make an impact, managing only eight shots on target each in the Premier League. Even center-back Matthijs de Ligt has registered the same number. Service to the strikers has been a significant issue, with Hojlund often looking isolated during matches. Amorim’s system does not appear to be getting the best out of his attacking players, leading to growing frustration among fans and pundits alike. With few viable alternatives available, the manager may have to consider promoting 17-year-old Chido Obi, who has recently been integrated into the first team.

Should United Shift Focus to Cup Competitions? With a ten-point gap separating them from seventh-placed Bournemouth, United’s hopes of European qualification through the Premier League appear bleak. As a result, Amorim may need to shift focus to cup competitions, where silverware could offer a route into Europe next season. The upcoming week will be crucial in defining United’s season. They host Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round before traveling to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League last-16 first leg. Defeats in both fixtures would effectively end their campaign, while victories could provide a much-needed morale boost.

Dorgu’s Suspension Adds to Defensive Problems Adding to United’s growing list of absentees, winter signing Patrick Dorgu will miss three domestic matches after receiving a straight red card against Ipswich. His reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson left the referee with no choice but to send him off following a VAR review. Dorgu’s absence forces Amorim into yet another defensive reshuffle. Diogo Dalot may be forced to switch flanks to cover at left wing-back, while Noussair Mazraoui could fill in on the right—a less-than-ideal situation given the team’s already fragile defensive stability.

Financial Uncertainty Looms Over United’s Future Off the pitch, United’s financial troubles continue to mount. Years of reckless spending and short-term loans have left the club in a precarious position. Under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, severe cost-cutting measures have been introduced, including staff layoffs and the removal of free meals and Christmas bonuses. With a limited transfer budget available for the summer, Amorim may be forced to explore free-agent options. Players such as Leroy Sane, Jonathan David, and former United prospect Angel Gomes could become available. However, if Amorim wishes to generate funds, the club may have to offload high-earning players like Marcus Rashford (currently on loan at Aston Villa), Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen.

The Road Ahead: Can Amorim Turn Things Around? Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has been anything but smooth, with challenges piling up both on and off the field. While injuries and financial restrictions have undoubtedly played a role in United’s struggles, his unwillingness to adapt his tactics has also contributed to their downfall. With the season reaching a critical juncture, the next few matches could determine Amorim’s long-term future at Old Trafford. A turnaround in form, particularly in cup competitions, could buy him time. However, if results do not improve, the pressure from fans and the board may become too much to withstand. For now, Manchester United’s season remains on the brink, and Amorim’s ability to navigate these turbulent waters will be put to the ultimate test in the coming weeks.

