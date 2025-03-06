Champions League: Was Liverpool's win over PSG 'one of the biggest robberies in football'?

Jamie Carragher labeled Liverpool's 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League last-16 tie as 'one of the biggest robberies in football', crediting Alisson Becker's heroic goalkeeping display.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds' dramatic 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie was 'one of the biggest robberies you will EVER see in football.'

Liverpool secured the win in Paris thanks to an 87th-minute strike from Harvey Elliott, their only shot on target throughout the match. The goal, which came moments after Elliott came off the bench, sealed an unlikely victory for Arne Slot’s side, who had been on the back foot for most of the contest.

PSG dominated proceedings, registering 27 shots on goal, including 10 on target, but were repeatedly denied by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The Brazilian shot-stopper produced a heroic performance, making nine crucial saves to frustrate the French champions. He denied Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on four occasions while also keeping out Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue multiple times. Also read: Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher expressed his disbelief at the result, crediting Alisson’s performance as the key factor in Liverpool’s unlikely win. "That is one of the biggest robberies you will ever see in football," Carragher declared. "I can't believe what I have just seen. PSG were absolutely outstanding; they battered Liverpool." Carragher compared Alisson’s heroics to his crucial save against Napoli in Liverpool’s triumphant 2018-19 campaign, insisting that this latest performance will be spoken about for years to come. "That wasn't just a save tonight, that was arguably the greatest performance of his career, certainly in a Liverpool shirt," he continued. "If Liverpool go on to win the competition, which they have a great chance of, that performance will be remembered for years."

His assessment was echoed by fellow pundit Thierry Henry, who was also in awe of Alisson’s brilliance. "Three of those saves should have been goals," Henry remarked. "There's nothing you can say about Alisson Becker; he was magnificent tonight. If it wasn't for him, Liverpool would have struggled." Despite PSG’s relentless attacking play, including a disallowed goal for Kvaratskhelia due to a marginal offside, the French champions were unable to break through. Liverpool now carry a slender lead into the second leg at Anfield on March 11, with their quarter-final hopes significantly boosted by Alisson’s unforgettable display.

After the match, Alisson himself admitted that it was "the best performance of my life," acknowledging the crucial role he played in Liverpool’s smash-and-grab victory. With the return leg looming, Liverpool will seek to capitalize on their first-leg advantage, while PSG will be left ruing their missed opportunities as they look to overturn the deficit at Anfield.

