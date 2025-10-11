Image Credit : Getty

Despite Manchester United’s recent struggles — a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season and a shaky start to the current campaign under Ruben Amorim — Fernandes has consistently shown loyalty to the club.

The Red Devils have managed to win fewer than half of their opening seven league matches this season and suffered a shocking Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town on penalties. Yet, Fernandes has resisted lucrative opportunities elsewhere, including a high-profile offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi club reportedly proposed a contract worth up to £200 million for Fernandes, alongside a £100 million transfer fee to Manchester United. But the Portuguese international was resolute in his choice to remain at Old Trafford.