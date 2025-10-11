- Home
Bruno Fernandes reveals why he turned down a £100m Saudi Arabia move, insisting it wasn’t about the World Cup. The Manchester United captain says loyalty to the club and pride in representing Portugal guided his decision.
“I Wanted to Stay at Manchester United”
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has addressed the speculation surrounding his decision to turn down a staggering £100million move to Saudi Arabia last summer, insisting that his choice was never about one single factor.
The 31-year-old midfielder, who has been a linchpin for Manchester United since his 2020 transfer from Sporting Lisbon, remains one of the club’s brightest talents amid years of turbulence at Old Trafford.
Loyalty Over Lucrative Offers
Despite Manchester United’s recent struggles — a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season and a shaky start to the current campaign under Ruben Amorim — Fernandes has consistently shown loyalty to the club.
The Red Devils have managed to win fewer than half of their opening seven league matches this season and suffered a shocking Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town on penalties. Yet, Fernandes has resisted lucrative opportunities elsewhere, including a high-profile offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi club reportedly proposed a contract worth up to £200 million for Fernandes, alongside a £100 million transfer fee to Manchester United. But the Portuguese international was resolute in his choice to remain at Old Trafford.
“The World Cup Was Never in My Mind”
Speaking ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, Fernandes dismissed suggestions that his decision was influenced by his ambitions for the tournament in the United States next summer.
"I didn't close the door on moving to Saudi Arabia because of the World Cup," he said firmly. "That was never in my mind. I wanted to stay at Manchester United, and the club wanted me to stay. That's all there is to it."
Focused on the Present
When asked about his long-term future at Manchester United, Fernandes was careful not to speculate.
"That's an impossible scenario to imagine, because it's nothing that's been discussed with me," he explained.
He recalled his previous openness about his plans: "When it was discussed with me, I spoke openly with you at a press conference before a Nations League match. I like to enjoy the moment, and the most important thing for me now is representing the national team, because it's a source of enormous pride to be able to play tomorrow (Saturday), and I still don't know if I'll play, let alone if I'll leave Manchester United in a year. I'm happy where I am. Otherwise, I wouldn't have stayed, but it's something that doesn't affect me."
A Player Committed to Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes’ comments shed light on a player who values loyalty and professionalism over financial gain. Even amid United’s struggles, the midfielder has chosen to focus on contributing to the club and representing his country on the international stage.
With two years remaining on his contract, Fernandes’ dedication to Manchester United offers fans a glimmer of hope during a challenging era — and confirms that for some players, passion for the club can outweigh even the most eye-watering offers from abroad.