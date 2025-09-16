Manchester United's disastrous start to the season is compounded by reports of captain Bruno Fernandes's unhappiness with a deeper midfield role under manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United’s disastrous start to the new season has taken another twist, with reports suggesting captain Bruno Fernandes is increasingly unhappy with the role handed to him by manager Ruben Amorim.

United’s Troubles Deepen

The Red Devils slipped further into crisis after suffering a damaging 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday’s derby clash. The result leaves United sitting in 14th place on the Premier League table, with just one league win from four matches.

Statistically, it is their poorest start to a campaign since 1992/93 under Sir Alex Ferguson. Current boss Amorim has now overseen just eight wins in 31 league games since taking over from Erik ten Hag, and questions over his future are intensifying.

Despite the pressure, senior club officials have signaled their continued support for the Portuguese coach. According to reports, United’s hierarchy still backs Amorim, even as murmurs of frustration grow louder within the dressing room.

Fernandes Frustrated with Deeper Role

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reports that several players are unhappy with Amorim’s unyielding tactical approach, nearly a year after his arrival. Fernandes, usually one of the manager’s strongest allies, is said to be particularly displeased about being pushed into a deeper midfield role that limits his creative influence.

Wheeler writes: “The players are still struggling to get to grips with Amorim’s style almost 11 months after he took over, and even one of his staunchest allies, captain Bruno Fernandes, is believed to be unhappy operating in a deeper midfield role.”

While sources inside the club have dismissed claims that Amorim has “lost the dressing room,” they acknowledge that some players have never fully embraced his methods. The growing unease threatens to undermine United’s already fragile start to the season.

United now face a crucial test as they prepare to welcome Chelsea, led by Enzo Maresca, to Old Trafford on Saturday. For Amorim, the game could be pivotal-both to restore belief in his squad and to prevent the restless fans and critics from sharpening their calls for change.