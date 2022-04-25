Lewandowski quotes Mandela in plea for Ukrainians after winning Laureus Award

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski thanked the Laureus Academy for the recognition and also appealed to the sporting world in support of Ukrainians.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fresh from clinching this year's Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, striker Robert Lewandowski was revealed as the winner of the 2022 Laureus Exceptional Achievement award at the digital awards ceremony in Seville on Sunday. Also read: From Verstappen to Lewandowski - Sporting icons celebrate Laureus Awards honour

Image Credit: Lewandowski Twitter

The Poland international, who scored a Bundesliga record of 41 goals last season to break Gerd Muller's 49-year-old mark, has been a sporting prowess of this generation. After receiving the honour, the 33-year-old thanked the Laureus Academy for the recognition and appealed to the sporting world in support of Ukrainians.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I would like to thank Laureus Academy for their worth. It means a lot to be recognised and appreciated by such wonderful people, athletes and legends from all over the world of sports," the 33-year-old said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"There are no shortcuts to success in professional sport. If you want to be the best, you have to do your best. But, I also believe that no athlete will ever achieve success alone. That's why I want to thank everyone who supports me. Professional sport is a great passion and joy, but not only fun. Responsibility comes with success," Lewandowski added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Nelson Mandela said, 'Sports has the power to change the world'. Let's remember and repeat this message loudly, especially this day when innocent people in Ukraine are dying," the Bayern Munich striker concluded. WATCH: Lewandowski's acceptance speech

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lewandowski won the 10th Bundesliga with Bayern Munich on Saturday, the club at which he has also won UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup honours. He also recently won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the second year in a row.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Away from the pitch, the veteran striker and his wife, Anna, gifted 1 million euros to help the fight against coronavirus at the height of the pandemic. The Polish star has donated to child health institutions in his country and, in 2014, was named UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.

Image Credit: Getty Images