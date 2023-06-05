Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's Man United vs Real Madrid for Harry Kane: Will goal-scoring machine leave Tottenham after 14 years?

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    While Real Madrid is planning to make a bid of £ 100 for Harry Kane, Manchester United is doubtful about their ability to compete for his signing

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid has maintained a long-standing interest in Kane and is prepared to make a bid to entice the 29-year-old to join them in the Spanish capital for the upcoming season. United are feeling pessimistic due to the fact that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy does not want to sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Real Madrid is planning to make a bid of £100 million for the Tottenham striker, Manchester United believe it is unlikely that they will be able to complete the signing of their top transfer target Harry Kane this summer. 

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It has been confirmed that their legendary striker, Karim Benzema, will be leaving the Bernabeu this summer. Real Madrid will be in search of a replacement for the French Striker and Harry Kane fit perfectly. Real Madrid will highlight the opportunity for Harry Kane to reunite with his international teammate Jude Bellingham and will offer him a salary higher than his current £300,000-per-week wage at Tottenham. 

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If Tottenham does not sell Kane in the next two transfer windows, they will lose him for free next year. It remains uncertain whether Kane would seriously consider leaving England for Spain.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kane currently has his sights set on surpassing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal-scoring record of 260, with Kane currently at 213 goals in the top flight. Harry Kane and his family are settled in London, and relocating to Madrid would require careful consideration, especially with his wife Katie expecting their fourth child.

