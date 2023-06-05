It's Man United vs Real Madrid for Harry Kane: Will goal-scoring machine leave Tottenham after 14 years?

While Real Madrid is planning to make a bid of £ 100 for Harry Kane, Manchester United is doubtful about their ability to compete for his signing

Real Madrid has maintained a long-standing interest in Kane and is prepared to make a bid to entice the 29-year-old to join them in the Spanish capital for the upcoming season. United are feeling pessimistic due to the fact that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy does not want to sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival.

It has been confirmed that their legendary striker, Karim Benzema, will be leaving the Bernabeu this summer. Real Madrid will be in search of a replacement for the French Striker and Harry Kane fit perfectly. Real Madrid will highlight the opportunity for Harry Kane to reunite with his international teammate Jude Bellingham and will offer him a salary higher than his current £300,000-per-week wage at Tottenham.

If Tottenham does not sell Kane in the next two transfer windows, they will lose him for free next year. It remains uncertain whether Kane would seriously consider leaving England for Spain.

