    FA Cup final: Will Chelsea thwart Liverpool's bid for quadruple and salvage season with trophy?

    First Published May 14, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    Chelsea can thwart Liverpool's bid to break new ground in English football by beating Jurgen Klopp's men in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

    In what is expected to be a high-octane clash at the Wembley Stadium, Chelsea will take on Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday. While the Blues will be hoping to salvage a tough season with a trophy, the Reds will be hoping to inch closer to breaking new ground in English football as Jurgen Klopp's men eye a unique quadruple feat.

    This will be the second time that Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in a major final after crossing paths in the EFL Carabao Cup on February 27. The Reds came out on top that night and are being seen as favourites in tonight's final clash.

    Klopp's team have been exceptional this season. They are in with a shot of securing the remaining three major cup competitions, having booked their berth in the Champions League final against Real Madrid and just three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with two games left to go. Hopefully, Thomas Tuchel's men will rise to the occasion and get the better of Liverpool this time around.

    Chelsea will also hope to refresh memories of last year's FA Cup final, where they lost the battle to Leicester City. The Blues, who went on to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup, will hope to repeat the trick in today's FA Cup final, despite all the drama that surrounded their season off the field owing to the transfer of ownership from Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly.

    Ahead of the clash, Thomas Tuchel's side has been handed a significant boost as midfielder Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante could be in contention to take the field at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Chelsea is expected to continue their 3-4-2-1 formation for the grand finale against Liverpool.

    Earlier, the Chelsea boss said they do not mind being the "bad guys" as long as they lift the trophy. Tuchel's comments come days after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that "everyone" in England supported Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as the two teams battle it out for the Premier League title.

    "(Klopp) is the master of being the underdog. He can talk you into being the underdog against Villarreal and Benfica, and it's a miracle how they even draw against them. He does it all the time. That's part of it, where the sympathy comes," the German said.

    "There's nothing to be jealous of - Klopp is a fantastic guy. When he trained at Dortmund, the whole country loved Dortmund. Now he trains Liverpool, and you have the feeling the whole country loves Liverpool. If we are the bad guys tomorrow, then no problem. We take that role. We don't want to have the sympathy of the country tomorrow - we want to have the trophy," Tuchel added.

    Tuchel said Chelsea had enough about it to deny Liverpool a first FA Cup title in 16 years. "They allow chances. We proved it - we had big chances in the League Cup final ... it's very hard to exploit these spaces because you need perfect timing. But you can find solutions if you have a perfect day."

    If Chelsea manages to get the better of Liverpool in the FA Cup 2022 final, it will salvage what has been a season that was filled with some highs and more lows. Although Liverpool will come all guns firing tonight, Blues fans will hope their team will secure the trophy and end their otherwise controversial season on a high.

