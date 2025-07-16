Image Credit : Getty

Viktor Gyokeres is on the verge of joining Arsenal in a deal worth up to €73.5 million. The Swedish striker has agreed to a five-year contract, with a salary of €7 million per year, plus a €12 million signing bonus. Gyökeres' five-year contract with Arsenal will keep him at the Emirates until June 2030.

Gyokeres has scored 76 goals in two seasons with Sporting CP, winning the Primeira Liga title in the process.

Here are three key pros and cons of signing Gyökeres.