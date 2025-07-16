Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal? Positives and Potential Risks of Signing Swedish Striker
Viktor Gyökeres is nearing a €73.5 million move to Arsenal. While his impressive goal-scoring record and relentless running are enticing, questions remain about his aerial ability and Premier League readiness.
Viktor Gyokeres is on the verge of joining Arsenal in a deal worth up to €73.5 million. The Swedish striker has agreed to a five-year contract, with a salary of €7 million per year, plus a €12 million signing bonus. Gyökeres' five-year contract with Arsenal will keep him at the Emirates until June 2030.
Gyokeres has scored 76 goals in two seasons with Sporting CP, winning the Primeira Liga title in the process.
Here are three key pros and cons of signing Gyökeres.
Pros:
- Exceptional Ball Striking: Gyökeres' ability to strike the ball with conviction on both feet will add a new dimension to Arsenal's attack. His impressive accuracy, averaging 2.12 shots on target per 90 minutes, makes him a valuable asset.
- Relentless Running and Ball Carrying: Despite his size, Gyökeres is an agile and powerful runner who constantly presses and exploits space. His impressive stats, including 4.27 progressive carries per 90 minutes, demonstrate his threat in transition.
- Elite Mentality: Gyökeres' remarkable rise over the past two years showcases his incredible character, work ethic, and hunger to succeed. His desire to join Arsenal and fight for every ball will resonate with fans.
Tactical Fit: Gyökeres fits Mikel Arteta's high-intensity, possession-based system, with his ability to hold up the ball, make intelligent runs, and create space for wide attackers. He will provide direct competition for Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, adding much-needed depth and variation to Arsenal's frontline.
Cons:
- Aerial Ability: Gyökeres' lack of dominance in the air, despite his size, is a concern, especially considering Arsenal's style of play.
- Technical Limitations: While Gyökeres has impressive assist numbers, he can be let down by a heavy first touch or slow release of the ball. This could become a problem in the fast-paced Premier League.
- Unproven in a Major League: Gyökeres' impressive stats have mostly come in Liga Portugal. The Premier League represents a significant step up, and it remains to be seen if he can replicate his numbers in England.