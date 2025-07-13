Declan Rice’s absence from Arsenal’s training camp in Spain has left fans guessing. A new report finally explains Mikel Arteta’s reasoning, and it’s not what many feared.

Arsenal’s pre-season training camp in Spain kicked off without one of their key midfielders, Declan Rice, sparking curiosity among supporters. The England international was notably missing as the Gunners began their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign, but the reason for his absence has now been clarified.

According to Football London, Rice is currently following a customized individual training plan. The move is not related to any fitness setback or injury concern. In fact, the report suggests that the midfielder is in good condition and is being eased back into full training in line with a tailored schedule set by Arsenal's coaching and medical team.

Since his blockbuster €116.60 million transfer from West Ham United in 2023, Rice has grown into a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s system. Last season, he transitioned into a more advanced midfield role, often operating as a number eight. The change in position paid off as Rice registered nine goals and ten assists across 52 appearances in all competitions, underlining his attacking contributions.

Despite missing the opening leg of pre-season in Spain, Rice is still expected to get minutes under his belt before the Premier League resumes. Arsenal’s first friendly is scheduled against AC Milan on July 23 in Singapore, followed by fixtures against Premier League sides Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners will then return to the Emirates to host Villarreal and Athletic Club, completing their preparations ahead of a tough opening day clash against Manchester United on August 17.

Rice’s role in the upcoming season is likely to remain in the advanced midfield slot. With the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard—two deep-lying options. Arteta appears set to give Rice continued freedom to impact games further up the pitch.

While fans may have initially feared the worst, the club’s decision is based on long-term planning and careful load management for one of their most valuable assets. Arsenal are confident that Rice will be fully ready for the crucial phase ahead.