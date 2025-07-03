Image Credit : Getty

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal is poised to undergo significant changes ahead of the 2025/26 season. With a solid backline already in place, the Gunners are expected to bolster their attack with new signings. It has been rumoured that Viktor Gyokeres is close to agreeing personal terms with Arsenal. North London will be in for a good ride if all the signings go through and here's a possible starting XI for Arsenal next season.