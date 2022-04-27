Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Zidane to Benzema - These legends have used the famous Panenka technique

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Described by Pele as a work of 'either a genius or a madman', the Panenka penalty kick technique has been used with increasing regularity by some of football's greatest legends.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Panenka is an ingenious way of taking a penalty kick, which sees the striker chip the ball down the centre of the goal. Karim Benzema brought the focus back on this technique as he used the Panenka to reduce Real Madrid's goal deficit against Manchester City in their 3-4 loss at the Champions League semifinal first-leg clash at the Etihad on Tuesday.

    Also read: Why Benzema decided to take Panenka penalty against Man City? Real Madrid star reveals

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Invented by Antonin Panenka, the technique shot to fame in 1976 when the Czechoslovakian star used it to hoodwink past legendary Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sepp Maier during the European Championship final. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Described by Pele as a work of 'either a genius or a madman', the Panenka technique has been used with increasing regularity by some of football's greatest legends. Here's a look at footballers who have used this penalty kick technique:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The most iconic Panenka penalty kick came during the FIFA World Cup 2006 final when Zinedine Zidane handed France a 1-0 lead over Italy using this iconic technique to go past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Though the clash ended in disappointment for Zizou as he was shown a red card and France lost via a shootout, the penalty kick remains a moment etched in the game's folklore.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During the Euro 2012 shootout against England, Italy's Andrea Pirlo successfully used the Panenka penalty kick. Talking about his decision to execute this technique, the legendary Italian said it was an impromptu one and not deliberate. "The only way I could see pushing my chances of scoring close to 100%," Pirlo added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has used the Panenka penalty on numerous occasions, including a crafty goal early in the Catalan club's Champions League match against Lyon in 2019. This season, the Argentine also used the technique during Paris Saint-Germain's UCL group-stage game against RB Leipzig.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Eden Hazard, Memphis Depay and Raheem Sterling have all used the technique, Panenka prefers those taken by former Real Madrid and PSG defender Sergio Ramos. "Ramos is undoubtedly one of the best in the world," the Czech stated after the centre-back had clipped home an effort against Celta in the 2020 La Liga season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Uruguay's Sebastian Abreu is undoubtedly one of the most prolific Panenka penalty takers. After netting in the FIFA World Cup 2010 for Uruguay against Ghana in a shootout using the method, he said, "What adjective did you use to describe Zidane's penalty? Crazy? No, magic. So why not Abreu?" The Uruguayan also scored two Panenkas during Botafoga's 3-2 win over Fluminense in 2011.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Ravi Shastri bold suggestion to RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli - Pull out of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion to RCB's Virat Kohli - Pull out of IPL 2022

    football Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti jokes he doesn't know who Chelsea Antonio Rudiger is snt

    Real Madrid boss Ancelotti jokes he doesn't know who Chelsea's Rudiger is

    football champions league man city vs real madrid 'Ballon d'Or for Karim Benzema' Vinicius Jr Mesut Ozil endorse star snt

    'Ballon d'Or for Benzema': Vinicius Jr., Mesut Ozil and more endorse Real Madrid star

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Recent Stories

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures) RBA

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Here are few rituals one can follow on this day gcw

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Here are few rituals one can follow on this day

    Who is Deepa Thomas All you need to know about the Malayalam actress drb

    Who is Deepa Thomas? All you need to know about the Malayalam actress

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon