Why Benzema decided to take Panenka penalty against Man City? Real Madrid star reveals

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema explains his "mental confidence" behind taking a Panenka penalty against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League and La Liga leaders met under the Etihad lights on Tuesday evening. As expected, the clash between Man City and Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg match was an astonishing encounter that has left the tie on a knife-edge.

One of the critical moments came as City's Aymeric Laporte was penalised when the ball struck his arm in the area, and Karim Benzema converted the penalty with a cheeky 'Panenka' chip down the middle to make the score 4-3 eight minutes from the end. Also read: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid

It was a remarkable piece of skill, one that took nerves of steel considering the Frenchman had missed two penalties in Real Madrid's last game with Osasuna. After his two goals in Manchester, Benzema has now netted a staggering 41 goals in his 41 appearances this season. Watch: Benzema's penalty kick against Man City

Revealing the decision behind taking the 'Panenka' penalty, the prolific striker said, "All the goalkeepers have studied my penalties, and I had to change. The penalty by me was cold-blooded."

"I always have it in my head that if you don't take a penalty, you will never miss a penalty. That's mental confidence and that's all. I have a lot of confidence in myself... so I do it and it turns out well," the Frenchman, who has 14 Champions League goals this season, added.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti said, "I think he changed because the last two penalties were not good. He tried in training. I didn't know how he would shoot. He chose this [Panenka], and he did really well, showing strong personality and character. It's not easy in the semi-final of the Champions League to shoot a penalty like this."

