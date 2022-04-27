Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Benzema decided to take Panenka penalty against Man City? Real Madrid star reveals

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema explains his "mental confidence" behind taking a Panenka penalty against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Premier League and La Liga leaders met under the Etihad lights on Tuesday evening. As expected, the clash between Man City and Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg match was an astonishing encounter that has left the tie on a knife-edge. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    One of the critical moments came as City's Aymeric Laporte was penalised when the ball struck his arm in the area, and Karim Benzema converted the penalty with a cheeky 'Panenka' chip down the middle to make the score 4-3 eight minutes from the end.

    Also read: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was a remarkable piece of skill, one that took nerves of steel considering the Frenchman had missed two penalties in Real Madrid's last game with Osasuna. After his two goals in Manchester, Benzema has now netted a staggering 41 goals in his 41 appearances this season.

    Watch: Benzema's penalty kick against Man City

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Revealing the decision behind taking the 'Panenka' penalty, the prolific striker said, "All the goalkeepers have studied my penalties, and I had to change. The penalty by me was cold-blooded."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I always have it in my head that if you don't take a penalty, you will never miss a penalty. That's mental confidence and that's all. I have a lot of confidence in myself... so I do it and it turns out well," the Frenchman, who has 14 Champions League goals this season, added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti said, "I think he changed because the last two penalties were not good. He tried in training. I didn't know how he would shoot. He chose this [Panenka], and he did really well, showing strong personality and character. It's not easy in the semi-final of the Champions League to shoot a penalty like this."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The clash between the two giants was nothing short of breathtaking, packed with chances and moments of brilliance. It was a treat for those watching and left City, who had a slightly better game, with a one-goal lead to defend at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Mother of the year: This Jofra Archer video will send chills down your spine-ayh

    'Mother of the year': This video will send chills down your spine

    Kylian Mbappe for President trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections snt

    'Mbappe for President' trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    Good news for Deepika Padukone's fans; actress part of 75th Cannes Film Festival jury RBA

    Good news for Deepika Padukone's fans; actress part of 75th Cannes Film Festival jury

    LIC IPO: You need Demat account to participate; here's how to open it - adt

    LIC IPO: You need Demat account to participate; here's how to open it

    Celestial spectacle: Rare planet parade to light up skies as four planets line up in a row this week-dnm

    Celestial spectacle: Rare ‘planet parade’ to light up skies as four planets line up in a row this week

    Dont miss Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post with beau Pete Davidson (Pictures) RBA

    Don't miss Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post with beau Pete Davidson (Pictures)

    football Champions League: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid snt

    Champions League: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon