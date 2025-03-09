IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Are Kiwis struggling against spin? Net bowler makes staggering claim

Net bowler Shashwat Tiwari revealed that New Zealand batters were struggling against leg spin on the eve of the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday.

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Are Kiwis struggling against spin? Net bowler makes staggering claim snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Net bowler Shashwat Tiwari revealed that New Zealand batters were struggling against leg spin on the eve of the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday.

In front of a sold-out crowd and a throbbing atmosphere, India and New Zealand, two modern-day giants with rich cricketing histories, will fight for the coveted title.

On the eve of the pulsating clash, Shashwat, who bowled to the Kiwis during the nets session, shed light on their strategy. He revealed that the Blackcaps tried to refine their technique against the left-arm spinners and showed glimpses of struggle.

"Today, I fortunately got to bowl. Well, at one point in time, he asked me to bowl from 18 yards just to prepare for Ravindra Jadeja. It is because of the kind of pace he has; he was expecting that kind of speed. We bowled from that point, and we did it nicely. But when he realised the ball was coming too quickly, he asked me to bowl from 22 yards," he told ANI.

"They are preparing for left-armers. I won't say they are struggling. Of course, our Indian team has top-class spinners, but I don't think they will be able to cope with them," he added.

Both teams squared off in the final group stage game to fight for a spot in the summit. India deployed a four-spin ploy with the addition of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The experienced ball tweaker left the Kiwis bamboozled and cleaned up the middle and tail end to return with match-winning figures of 5/42.

The success with spin lifted India to defend a modest 249-run target successfully and forced the Blackcaps to surrender to a 44-run defeat. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to replicate a similar performance and add another ICC title in its shining trophy cabinet.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artists creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artist creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Manoj Tiwary backs 'hungry' Shami as India's trump card ahead of final (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Manoj Tiwary backs 'hungry' Shami as India's trump card ahead of final (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Not Virat or Rohit, Kirmani picks THIS player who poses threat to Kiwis (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Not Virat or Rohit, Kirmani picks THIS player who poses threat to Kiwis (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kodava Community demands security for Rashmika Mandanna after Congress MLA's controversial remark; Read on

Kodava Community demands security for Rashmika Mandanna after Congress MLA's controversial remark; Read on

football Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton snt

Mohamed Salah: 4 records Liverpool star broke against Southampton

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details gcw

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable ddr

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check NTI

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon