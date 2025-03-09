IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Manoj Tiwary backs 'hungry' Shami as India's trump card ahead of final (WATCH)

Manoj Tiwary praises Mohammed Shami's hunger and skill, highlighting his crucial role in India's pace attack for the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Manoj Tiwary backs 'hungry' Shami as India's trump card ahead of final (WATCH)
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary lauded Mohammed Shami's determination and skill.

Tiwary highlighted Shami's hunger for success, especially after returning from injury, emphasizing how experienced players often come back with an extra drive to perform.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final preview: Can India overcome New Zealand to reclaim title after 12 years?

"Shami is 'hungry' as he was not playing after returning from the injury... When a senior player returns from injury, there is always that hunger. He has art in his hands," Tiwary told ANI.

Shami has been a crucial part of India's pace attack, delivering match-winning performances throughout the tournament. With his ability to generate movement and outthink batters, his presence will be vital for India as they aim to lift the Champions Trophy.

He will be a key player in focus, with a strong record in ICC knockouts. He is just one five-wicket haul away from overtaking Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets by an Indian in ICC knockout stages in ODIs.

Shami has been a standout performer for India in this Champions Trophy, with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.87, with best figures of 5/53 against Pakistan. He is India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament and overall second-highest, below New Zealand's Matt Henry (10).

In ICC ODI knockout matches across the 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy, Shami has taken 13 scalps in five matches at an average of 19.76, with his best figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinals at Wankhede Stadium.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli to Chakravarthy - 6 Indian players who could shine in the final

Shami has, however, featured in only one final match, during the 50-over World Cup at home, taking one wicket for 47 runs in seven overs against Australia at Ahmedabad. However, it was not enough to prevent the Aussies from chasing down 241 runs for a win, thanks to a stunning counter-attacking ton by Travis Head that lifted the Aussies from a troublesome spot of 47/3.

Shami is India's biggest bet at ICC ODI events and the equivalent of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, etc. with the ball, being the country's top wicket-taker with 63 scalps at an average of 14.33 in 22 matches, with the best figures of 7/57. His five five-wicket hauls are the highest by any bowlers across both ICC ODI events.

