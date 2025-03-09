IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artist creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH)

Ahead of India's clash with New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, an artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district created a six- feet-long wall painting of Indian captain Rohit Sharma lifting the victory cup.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Mar 9, 2025

Speaking with ANI, the artist Zuhaib Khan said, "I am an artist and I make wall paintings...since, it is the final match of India Vs New Zealand today, I have made a six-feet-long wall painting of captain Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy. I hope my dream comes true."

Meanwhile, a cricket enthusiast from Ayodhya exuded confidence in India's victory in the final. "India is a winner already... We are all very excited for the match. Since it is Sunday, we can watch the whole match... We are already prepared to celebrate," he said.

Another cricket fan Ajit Kumar Yadav cautioned to not take New Zealand lightly.

"If you see the recent form of India, they have been winning because of bowling, we have good winners...New Zealand has played well so we can't take them lightly," he said.

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in search of registering one more ICC trophy against their names.

Adding to the intrigue, these two teams have already battled in the tournament, and at the same venue, no less. This means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted India's campaign. The pitch offers plenty for bowlers, particularly spinners, who loom large in both lineups for the big contest.

