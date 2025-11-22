Tristan Stubbs voiced disappointment as South Africa's top-order failed to capitalize on starts against India. The Proteas ended Day 1 of the second Test in Guwahati on 247/6 after a final session collapse led by Indian bowlers.

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs expressed disappointment on Proteas top-order batters failing to capitalise on good starts on a tricky pitch against India in the second Test in Guwahati on Saturday. Stubbs praised India's bowling, particularly Kuldeep Yadav, who dismissed him with a well-placed delivery. He emphasised the importance of first-innings runs and hoped for a long batting stint from the middle order (Verreynne and Muthusamy) to set up a strong position for South Africa.

India's Final Session Comeback

India staged a strong comeback in the final session of the second Test in Guwahati on Saturday, restricting South Africa to 247/6 at stumps on Day 1. The Proteas, who were comfortably placed at 156/2 at lunch and appeared set for a big first-innings total, lost their way as Indian bowlers struck regularly in the final session. South Africa managed 91 runs in the third session while losing four crucial wickets. Proteas' top order batters got starts, but none of them converted them into a big score. For the first time in the history of Test cricket, each of the top four in a team's innings scored 35 or more, but none of them reached/crossed 50.

'A bit disappointing in the end': Stubbs

"I think a bit disappointing in the end there. I think all of us in the top six got in, and no one's really made that big one. I actually think I prefer batting at three than anywhere else. It (pitch) played quite nicely, but I think they bowled quite well. It was quite hard to score. But it wasn't free-flowing. You felt comfortable, but the scoreboard wasn't going anywhere. So I thought they bowled quite well. Every time he (Kuldeep) has come on, he's sort of gone a bit slow with the first ball, and I managed to work his first ball of the spell. And if anything, it just beat me with the drift. I can't believe Kuldeep got me out. Yeah (about playing Kuldeep in the nets for Delhi Capitals), and KL caught it. That makes your life that much more difficult. I think first-innings runs are going to be big. Hopefully, Scholesy (Verreynne) and Sen (Muthusamy) can extend for as long as possible tomorrow, and we can bat for as long as possible. And then bowl as best we can. I think that'll be the game plan. Just extend the first innings for as long as we can. Hopefully, the guys who come in now don't give it away and get 40s, and someone can get 100," Tristan Stubbs after Day 1 of the second Test against India.

Stubbs was the top scorer for South Africa on Day 1, he was removed on 49 by Kuldeep Yadav. His innings included 4 fours and two sixes. Apart from Stubbs, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma also made a vital 41 off 92 balls, which helped Proteas finish on 247/6 at stumps on Day 1 with Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne unbeaten on the crease.

Brief Scores

South Africa 247/6 (Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3/48) vs India.