Thomas Tuchel may have insisted he can handle the heat of managing England, but after a dismal 3-1 home defeat to Senegal, that pressure just became volcanic. The City Ground in Nottingham bore witness to a performance that was not only tactically fragile and emotionally erratic but also damning for a team that dreams of World Cup glory in the United States next year.

The fallout from this four-day international window — beginning with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Andorra and culminating in this sobering loss — could define the rest of Tuchel’s tenure. Any lingering optimism about England’s chances in 2026 now feels more delusional than hopeful.