- Americas: Six spots available (excluding host nations), with no teams qualified yet. The format consists of six five-team groups, with the top two teams advancing to the third round.

- Oceania: One spot available, with New Zealand already qualified. The runner-up, New Caledonia, will participate in the intercontinental play-offs.

Intercontinental play-offs

The intercontinental play-offs will determine the final two teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The play-offs will feature six teams, with the top two teams receiving a bye to the finals. The remaining four teams will compete in two semi-finals, with the winners advancing to face the top two teams.