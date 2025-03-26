Argentina seal World Cup 2026 berth: Will world witness Messi's last dance or Ronaldo's ultimate triumph?

Read Full Gallery

Argentina secured their 2026 World Cup spot with a dominant win over Brazil, setting the stage for Messi’s potential last dance and Ronaldo’s quest for 1000 goals.

Messi's last dance or Ronaldo's ultimate triumph?

Argentina secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 4-1 victory over Brazil, reigniting the biggest question in football—will the world witness Lionel Messi’s final dance on the grandest stage, or will Cristiano Ronaldo steal the spotlight with one last shot at glory? Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup triumph in 2022, could be eyeing a fairytale farewell in North America, while Ronaldo, sitting at 929 career goals, is determined to reach the 1000-goal mark and finally lift the elusive trophy with Portugal. As the two legends prepare for what could be their last World Cup, the stage is set for a historic showdown that could define their legacies forever.

Argentina Cruise Past Brazil to Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth

Argentina’s dominance over Brazil continued as they thrashed their fierce rivals 4-1 in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The reigning world champions made light work of the Selecao, extending their unbeaten run against Brazil to four matches. Even in the absence of Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni’s men proved they are still a force to be reckoned with, leaving football fans to wonder—will the world witness Messi’s final dance on the grandest stage of them all in North America?

Argentina’s Commanding Display Against Brazil

From the opening whistle, Argentina were in control. Julian Alvarez wasted no time in giving the Albiceleste the lead, scoring in just the fourth minute. The Manchester City forward capitalized on Brazil’s defensive lapse, beating Murillo before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Bento. Just eight minutes later, Nahuel Molina’s pinpoint cross found Enzo Fernández, who fired home to double Argentina’s lead. Brazil found a glimmer of hope in the 26th minute when Matheus Cunha pounced on a rare mistake from Cristian Romero and unleashed a thunderous strike past Emiliano Martínez. But Argentina responded in dominant fashion, as Alexis Mac Allister restored their two-goal advantage just before halftime with a well-taken volley. The Selecao's night went from bad to worse when Giuliano Simeone added a fourth for Argentina in the 71st minute, sealing an emphatic victory. This win further solidified Argentina’s dominance in South American football and confirmed their place at the 2026 World Cup. As the defending champions, all eyes are now on whether they can repeat their historic triumph from Qatar 2022.

Messi’s Legacy and Argentina’s Bid to Defend the Crown

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will forever be remembered as Lionel Messi’s crowning moment. After years of heartbreak, Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title, cementing his place among the greatest players of all time. He was instrumental throughout the tournament, scoring seven goals, including a brace in the final against France, and ultimately lifting the trophy in a dramatic penalty shootout. Now, with Argentina officially through to the 2026 edition, speculation is rife about whether Messi will make one last appearance on the world stage. The Inter Miami forward will be 39 by the time the tournament kicks off, but given his unparalleled commitment to his country, a final swansong cannot be ruled out.

Ronaldo’s Quest for 1000 Goals: Will He Spoil Messi’s Party?

As Messi contemplates a potential farewell at the World Cup, his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has his own ambitions. The Portuguese superstar, currently on 929 career goals, has his sights set on reaching the incredible milestone of 1000 goals. Given his relentless pursuit of greatness, there’s a chance he could hit that mark during the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo, who already boasts a European Championship title, is determined to lead Portugal to their first-ever World Cup victory. Despite his age, the Al-Nassr forward remains a lethal goal scorer, and with a talented Portuguese squad at his disposal, he could pose a serious threat to Argentina’s title defense. The prospect of one final World Cup battle between Messi and Ronaldo is a tantalizing one for football fans worldwide. Could Messi script a perfect farewell by lifting the trophy again, or will Ronaldo have the last laugh by securing the one title that has eluded him?

The Road to 2026: Argentina’s Strength and Challenge

Argentina’s squad is brimming with talent beyond Messi. With young stars like Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernández, and Alexis Mac Allister stepping up, Scaloni has built a team that can challenge for back-to-back titles. Their defense, led by Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, remains solid, while Emiliano Martínez continues to be a dependable presence between the sticks. However, defending a World Cup title is no easy feat. The last team to do so was Brazil in 1962. With teams like France, Portugal, and England growing stronger, Argentina will need to be at their absolute best in North America if they hope to retain their crown. For now, Argentina can celebrate another emphatic victory over their arch-rivals, but the bigger question looms—will Messi’s last dance end in triumph, or will Ronaldo and Portugal steal the show? Only time will tell.

