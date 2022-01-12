  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid; to wear No.19 worn by Aguero, Messi

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With Ferran Torres' signing, can Barcelona turn a leaf when they clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid in Wednesday's El-Clasico semi-final in the Spanish Super Cup?

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: FC Barcelona

    Winger Ferran Torres, who moved from Manchester City to Barcelona in a 65 million euros transfer, has been cleared to make his debut for the Spanish giant against Real Madrid in Wednesday's El-Clasico semi-final in the Supercopa de Espana. The Spain international has taken over the No.19 jersey from Sergio Aguero, who retired from international football in December last year due to a heart condition.

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    There's no doubt that fans of Barcelona will be hoping that Ferran Torres plays an instrumental role in changing the future of the team, which have been struggling since the legendary Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The 21-year-old forward will be raring to go for the La Liga heavyweights and will hope to get a chance to showcase his worth in tonight's clash in Saudi Arabia.

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine Sergio Aguero is not the only goalscorer to have worn the number 19. Torres will sport the No.19 jersey that was once also worn by the likes of legendary Lionel Messi (January 2006 until summer 2008), Juan Antonio Pizzi (1996-98), Patrick Kluivert (1998-99), Dani (1999-03), Maxwell (2009-12), Sandro (2015-16) and Lucas Digne (2016-18) amongst others. Furthermore, Barcelona's current No.12, Martin Braithwaite also sported the number when he first arrived at Camp Nou.

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Barcelona, who have fallen 17 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga and also crashed out of this season's Champions League in the group stage, the Xavi Hernandez side will be hoping they can re-establish themselves among Europe's elite. With debts running into more than a billion euros, Barcelona has witnessed a dramatic decline. With the signing of Ferran Torres, fans will be hoping that their favourite team's fortunes change from here on.

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It could be a turning point," Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said in a press conference in Riyadh. "Winning the Clasico will put us in the final and give credibility to the project. We are putting the league to one side to focus on a great competition. It's a trophy," the Barca manager added.

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou in October 2021, and they are in top form, having lost only one match in their last 18 games. Barcelona is unbeaten in six games and has edged up the league table, sitting now only one point outside the top four.

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Apart from Ferran Torres, the team also have a set of exciting youngsters like Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Ferran Jutgla and Alex Balde. Torres and Pedri have both tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, paving the way for them to join the squad for tonight's high-octane clash. The winners of the Clasico semi-final will face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA,. Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    football EPL Not asking for crazy stuff Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    "Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    Shocking, did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know

    PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee

    UP Election 2022: Bidhuna BJP MLA denies daughter's abduction claim, 'with Swami Prasad Maurya, will join SP'-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Bidhuna MLA denies daughter's ‘abduction’ claim, ‘with Swami Prasad Maurya, will join SP'

    UP Election 2022: Curious case of BJP MLA's 'kidnapping' in Auraiya

    UP Election 2022: Curious case of BJP MLA's 'kidnapping' in Auraiya

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland RCB

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon