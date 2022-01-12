Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid; to wear No.19 worn by Aguero, Messi

With Ferran Torres' signing, can Barcelona turn a leaf when they clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid in Wednesday's El-Clasico semi-final in the Spanish Super Cup?

Winger Ferran Torres, who moved from Manchester City to Barcelona in a 65 million euros transfer, has been cleared to make his debut for the Spanish giant against Real Madrid in Wednesday's El-Clasico semi-final in the Supercopa de Espana. The Spain international has taken over the No.19 jersey from Sergio Aguero, who retired from international football in December last year due to a heart condition.

There's no doubt that fans of Barcelona will be hoping that Ferran Torres plays an instrumental role in changing the future of the team, which have been struggling since the legendary Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The 21-year-old forward will be raring to go for the La Liga heavyweights and will hope to get a chance to showcase his worth in tonight's clash in Saudi Arabia.

Argentine Sergio Aguero is not the only goalscorer to have worn the number 19. Torres will sport the No.19 jersey that was once also worn by the likes of legendary Lionel Messi (January 2006 until summer 2008), Juan Antonio Pizzi (1996-98), Patrick Kluivert (1998-99), Dani (1999-03), Maxwell (2009-12), Sandro (2015-16) and Lucas Digne (2016-18) amongst others. Furthermore, Barcelona's current No.12, Martin Braithwaite also sported the number when he first arrived at Camp Nou.

As for Barcelona, who have fallen 17 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga and also crashed out of this season's Champions League in the group stage, the Xavi Hernandez side will be hoping they can re-establish themselves among Europe's elite. With debts running into more than a billion euros, Barcelona has witnessed a dramatic decline. With the signing of Ferran Torres, fans will be hoping that their favourite team's fortunes change from here on.

"It could be a turning point," Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said in a press conference in Riyadh. "Winning the Clasico will put us in the final and give credibility to the project. We are putting the league to one side to focus on a great competition. It's a trophy," the Barca manager added.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou in October 2021, and they are in top form, having lost only one match in their last 18 games. Barcelona is unbeaten in six games and has edged up the league table, sitting now only one point outside the top four.

