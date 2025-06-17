Image Credit : Getty

Rick Carlisle spent 13 seasons leading the Mavericks and remains the winningest coach in franchise history. He posted a regular-season record of 555-478 and guided the team to the playoffs nine times.

His biggest achievement came in 2011, when he coached Dallas to its first and only NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat. Carlisle’s squads hit the 50-win mark on four occasions, with their best regular-season finish being a 57-25 record during that championship run.