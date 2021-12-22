  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ferran Torres will become Xavi's first signing as Barcelona agree €65mn deal with Manchester City winger

    Barcelona have agreed a €65million package with Manchester City to take the 21-year old Ferran Torres to the Camp Nou.

    football ferran torres will become xavi hernandez first signing as barcelona agree 65 million euros deal with Manchester City winger
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 10:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Despite Barcelona's financial crisis, the Catalan club has reportedly agreed to a 65 million euros deal with Manchester City to take the 21-year-old winger Ferran Torres to Camp Nou. According to reports, Torres will cost Barcelona an initial 55 million euros, plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons. 

    Ferran Torres, who is set to sign a 5-year deal with the club, will become Xavi Hernandez's first signing as Barcelona head coach. The Spain international, who hasn't played for Manchester City since September due to a foot injury, is expected to join Barcelona in January despite the Catalans' financial woes.

    It was only 16-months ago, Ferran Torres joined Manchester City from Valencia for a deal worth 23 million euros. As per reports, Valencia will pocket at least 5.5 million euros from Torres' move to Camp Nou, due to a clause in their contract with Manchester City. Torres kick-started the season with City on a bright note, netting twice in four Premier League appearances. However, since October, a fractured foot has cost his involvement with the Pep Guardiola side.

    As per Goal.com, Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany undertook the negotiations with the Spanish youngster, who is keen to return home after leaving Valencia in August last year. The report added that Manchester City had requested a figure approaching 70 million euros but ultimately settled for a slightly smaller fee.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 10:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Paris Saint-Germain PSG hit by COVID-19 ahead of Lorient visit Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe test positive

    Paris Saint-Germain hit by COVID-19 ahead of Lorient visit; Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe test positive

    football Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

    Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh

    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    ICC Rankings Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    Recent Stories

    Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim announces break up with Chrishell Stause says THIS on the split drb

    Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim announces break-up with Chrishell Stause; says THIS on the split

    Reasons why your husband makes his friends a priority over you

    Reasons why your husband makes his friends a priority over you

    BTS Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    Did Nora Fatehi's BMW gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar met with an accident? Read this RCB

    Did Nora Fatehi's BMW gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar met with an accident? Read this

    football Paris Saint-Germain PSG hit by COVID-19 ahead of Lorient visit Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe test positive

    Paris Saint-Germain hit by COVID-19 ahead of Lorient visit; Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe test positive

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon