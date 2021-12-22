Ferran Torres will become Xavi's first signing as Barcelona agree €65mn deal with Manchester City winger

Barcelona have agreed a €65million package with Manchester City to take the 21-year old Ferran Torres to the Camp Nou.

Despite Barcelona's financial crisis, the Catalan club has reportedly agreed to a 65 million euros deal with Manchester City to take the 21-year-old winger Ferran Torres to Camp Nou. According to reports, Torres will cost Barcelona an initial 55 million euros, plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons.

Ferran Torres, who is set to sign a 5-year deal with the club, will become Xavi Hernandez's first signing as Barcelona head coach. The Spain international, who hasn't played for Manchester City since September due to a foot injury, is expected to join Barcelona in January despite the Catalans' financial woes.

It was only 16-months ago, Ferran Torres joined Manchester City from Valencia for a deal worth 23 million euros. As per reports, Valencia will pocket at least 5.5 million euros from Torres' move to Camp Nou, due to a clause in their contract with Manchester City. Torres kick-started the season with City on a bright note, netting twice in four Premier League appearances. However, since October, a fractured foot has cost his involvement with the Pep Guardiola side.

As per Goal.com, Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany undertook the negotiations with the Spanish youngster, who is keen to return home after leaving Valencia in August last year. The report added that Manchester City had requested a figure approaching 70 million euros but ultimately settled for a slightly smaller fee.