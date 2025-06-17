Image Credit : Getty

Just over a year ago, Kai Havertz had capped a strong debut season in North London, becoming a key figure in Arsenal’s title pursuit during the second half of the campaign. Fast-forward to the present, and his place in the team is far less certain.

After enduring long goalless spells and suffering a season-disrupting injury, the German forward no longer seems like the long-term solution up front. Despite finishing the 2024/25 campaign as Arsenal’s top scorer, the club remains focused on securing a more reliable striker during the summer window.

If that search proves successful, Havertz would likely lose his starting role at centre forward. A shift back to midfield might seem like a logical solution, but Arsenal’s engine room is already filled with options like Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and expected arrival Martin Zubimendi among them. And considering Havertz’s poor form in midfield previously, it’s unclear if that’s even a viable move.

Instead, Havertz could find himself in a floating role, either as a backup forward or secondary midfield option. But given the club’s £65 million investment in him just two years ago, that’s far from ideal. With a crowded squad and big plans, Arsenal may need to take a hard look at his future.