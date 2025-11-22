Olympian Suma Shirur won the Sports Coach of the Year (Female) award at FICCI Turf 2025 for her contribution to Indian shooting. The Dronacharya Awardee, who heads Lakshya Shooting Club, was recognised for her exceptional coaching and mentorship.

Olympian Suma Shirur was honoured with the prestigious Sports Coach of the Year (Female) award at FICCI Turf 2025 for her remarkable contribution to the growth of shooting in India through her exceptional coaching, mentorship, and nurturing of young talent. An Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardee, Suma currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Coach & Programme Director of Lakshya Shooting Club and also attended the event as a distinguished panellist. The award was presented by Jonty Rhodes, Ankush, and Nikhil Naaz, as per a release from FICCI.

About FICCI Turf 2025

FICCI Turf 2025 brings together leading voices from across India's sports ecosystem to deliberate on key issues shaping the future of Indian sport. Suma's participation underscores her pivotal role in nurturing world-class athletes and driving the advancement of Indian shooting.

Panel on Global Vision for Indian Sports

Suma was part of an engaging panel discussion on a global vision for Indian sports, alongside esteemed panellists including Hari Ranjan Rao, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Government of India & Director General, Sports Authority of India; Olympian Gagan Narang, Vice President, Indian Olympic Association; Sukhvinder Singh, Head - Sports, JK Cement Sports; and Sanjay Adesara, Co-Chairperson, FICCI Sports Committee & Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline. The session was moderated by Charu Sharma, Voice of Indian Sports & Co-Founder, Pro Kabaddi League, as per a release from FICCI.

'Indian Athletes Compete to Win': Suma Shirur

Speaking at the event and receiving the award, Olympian Suma Shirur, Chief Coach & Programme Director, Lakshya Shooting Club, said, "Indian athletes today don't just participate, they compete to win, and it is truly heartening to witness this shift in mindset. Our sports ecosystem has evolved tremendously, and while much has been achieved, there is still significant work ahead with continued support from both the government and private sector. Government initiatives like Khelo India, Fit India, and the national, state, and regional centres of excellence have played a vital role in strengthening the country's sporting framework. I am deeply grateful to the jury and panelists for recognising my work with the Coach of the Year (Female) award. I remain fully committed to advancing Indian shooting and nurturing the next generation of champions," as quoted from a release by FICCI.

A Dual Legacy: Athlete and Transformative Coach

Suma is widely respected for her dual legacy as both an accomplished athlete and a transformative coach. As a shooter, she represented India at the Olympics and brought laurels to the nation. In her coaching avatar, she has been instrumental in mentoring the Indian National Shooting Team, which achieved a historic medal haul at the Paris Olympics 2024. Her vision led to the establishment of Lakshya Shooting Club in 2006, which has since become a premier nurturing ground for emerging shooting talent across India. (ANI)