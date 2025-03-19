IPL 2025: Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni pulls off helicopter shot for a six during team's match practice (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni unleashed his trademark helicopter shot during the team’s match practice ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Chennai on Tuesday, March 19.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their quest for a record-breaking sixth IPL title when they take on long-time rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK players have been training at the Super Kings Academy in Vellore, where they were having practice sessions and match practice. MS Dhoni had joined pre-season camp in Chennai in February before heading to Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding in Mussorrie this month.

Dhoni returned to Chennai Super Kings camp after the wedding celebrations and resumed his training in the nets. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter, along with his CSK teammates, had a match practice to prepare for the IPL 2025. During the session, MS Dhoni pulled off a helicopter shot for a six off Matheesha Pathirana. In a video posted by CSK on social media handles, the stalwart can be seen hitting a six against Pathirana with his trademark helicopter, sending the ball straight down the ground.

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot

MS Dhoni will be playing his 16th IPL season for Chennai Super Kings and 18th overall in his career. Chennai-based IPL franchise retained Dhoni for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that the former India captain retired from international cricket in 2020. As per new IPL retention rule, the players who have retired from international cricket for more than five years will be considered as uncapped. The salary cap for an uncapped player for this IPL season was INR 4 crore.

Dhoni is likely to play his last IPL season before bidding adieu to his professional career. Last year, there were rumours that the CSK stalwart played his last season of his IPL after the team was knocked out of the tournament by Royal Challengers Bengaluru based on NRR. However, MS Dhoni was tight-lipped about his future until CSK announced that the 43-year-old was one of their retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction last year.

MS Dhoni’s IPL career

MS Dhoni’s connection with Chennai Super Kings is very simple as he began his IPL career with the franchise in 2008. He was straightway appointed as CSK captain after he successfully led Team India to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

Over the years, MS Dhoni emerged as one of the most decorated captains in the history of IPL. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter led Chennai Super Kings to a joint-record five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Moreover, Dhoni is the most successful captain in the IPL, having 133 wins in 226 matches from 2008 until stepping down from leadership duties ahead of the IPL 2024.

Apart from CSK, MS Dhoni also plied his trade for Rising Pune Super Giants for two seasons from 2016 to 2017 when the Chennai Super Kings were banned from the IPL during match-fixing allegations. . The 43-year-old stepped down from captaincy duties ahead of IPL 2023, but returned to helm after Ravindra Jadeja renounced leadership role after CSK’s disastrous first half of the campaign.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Dhoni again stepped down from captaincy duties and passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led CSK in the entire season.

In his IPL career, MS Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137. 54. In the last IPL season, the former Chennai Super Kings played all the matches despite knee injury and amassed 161 runs at an average of 53.67and a strike rate of 220.55 in 8 innings.

