user
user

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders unveil eco-friendly biodegradable jersey as 'Runs To Roots' campaign returns

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) launched a biodegradable jersey and 'Runs to Roots' campaign, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders unveil eco-friendly biodegradable jersey as 'Runs To Roots' campaign returns HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced the launch of their new jersey made of biodegradable materials. This jersey, along with their innovative environmental initiative, 'Runs to Roots,' reinforces the team's commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation, as per a KKR press release.

The new KKR jersey, unveiled earlier in March, is designed to be 100% biodegradable in a compost state, setting a standard for sustainable sportswear in cricket. The jersey showcases the team's three championship stars, commemorating their victories since the inception of the premier T20 League. This is in addition to the representation of the three stars that they have purchased in the Gemini constellation to celebrate their three Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies.

Also read: IPL 2025: PBKS coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer reveal team's mindset ahead of the season

In addition to the eco-friendly jersey, KKR has introduced sustainable packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water. This innovative approach eliminates waste while contributing positively to the environment.

KKR 'Runs to Roots' campaign 

Alongside the jersey launch, KKR will continue with the 'Runs to Roots' campaign during the 2025 season, building on the success that the team had at the end of the 2024 season.

The biodegradable jerseys and sustainable packaging are already available to the fans, allowing them to participate in KKR's environmental mission with every purchase.

The Knight Riders will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens. They aim to defend their title and add another glorious chapter to their legacy.

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

Also read: IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Indian captain Kapil Dev criticizes BCCI for restricting Team India players' families on tours HRD

Ex-Indian captain Kapil Dev criticizes BCCI for restricting Team India players' families on tours

IPL 2025: PBKS coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer reveal team's mindset ahead of the season HRD

IPL 2025: PBKS coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer reveal team's mindset ahead of the season

IPL 2025: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer expresses his desire ahead of the season HRD

IPL 2025: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer expresses his desire ahead of the season

NBA: The Top Contenders for Coach of the Year in 2025

NBA: The Top Contenders for Coach of the Year in 2025

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Werent Supposed to Happen - But Did

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Weren’t Supposed to Happen - But Did

Recent Stories

Career Guide: What is the GATE exam for in India? iwh

Career Guide: What is the GATE exam for in India?

Kerala SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl throws infant into well after fear of losing foster parents' love in Kannur anr

Kerala SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl throws infant into well after fear of losing foster parents' love in Kannur

'We wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration': ISRO welcomes Sunita Williams, hails her safe return shk

'We wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration': ISRO welcomes Sunita Williams, hails her safe return

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty open higher as US market rally lifts sentiment AJR

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty open higher as US market rally lifts sentiment

'Hope Rahul Gandhi won't act against him': BJP as Shashi Tharoor agrees with India's stance on Ukraine war shk

'Hope Rahul Gandhi won't act against him': BJP as Shashi Tharoor agrees with India's stance on Ukraine war

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon