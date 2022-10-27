Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's Europa League clash against Sheriff

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is back in the Manchester United squad set to face FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, has sent a powerful message to the club bosses, his teammates and his fans. It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag will give the Portuguese talisman another chance at proving his mettle.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Manchester United squad that will face FC Sheriff in their Europa League clash on Thursday. The Portuguese talisman will return to Old Trafford a week after he created a massive furore after refusing to be substituted and storming down the tunnel before the final whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's 'unacceptable' behaviour got football enthusiasts and pundits talking, with many suggesting that he was 'selfish' and 'direspectful', and the Portugual international faced the consequences. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag axed the 37-year-old striker from the squad that travelled to Chelsea the last weekend. However, after holding discussions at the Carrington Training Ground this week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is back in contention to play.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash, Ronaldo sent a powerful message to Ten Hag, his teammates, club bosses and CR7 fans. "Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!" wrote the Portuguese superstar on Instagram, along with a photograph from his training session upon rejoining the first-team squad.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United fans would recall that the last time Ronaldo faced FC Sheriff, the Portuguese legend scored a penalty in the club's 2-0 win at the Zimbru Stadium in Moldova. The spot kick was the 37-year-old striker's first goal of the season across competitions. However, despite that and scoring his 700th club career goal at Everton days later, the iconic striker has been out of favour, with Ten Hag opting for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho to lead the attack.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Over the years, Ronaldo has become one of the greatest footballers of all time. From having successful stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus to becoming a striker who is warming the bench for Ten Hag's team, this campaign has been challenging for the Portuguese icon. With reports claiming that the club could release the 37-year-old legend in the January window or terminate his contract, it remains to be seen if any of the top European clubs come forward to sign the striker and fulfil his desire to play in the Champions League.

