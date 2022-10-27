Cristiano Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's Europa League clash against Sheriff

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is back in the Manchester United squad set to face FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, has sent a powerful message to the club bosses, his teammates and his fans. It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag will give the Portuguese talisman another chance at proving his mettle.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Manchester United squad that will face FC Sheriff in their Europa League clash on Thursday. The Portuguese talisman will return to Old Trafford a week after he created a massive furore after refusing to be substituted and storming down the tunnel before the final whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Also read: Three MLS clubs eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo; will Man United icon consider moving to USA?

Ronaldo's 'unacceptable' behaviour got football enthusiasts and pundits talking, with many suggesting that he was 'selfish' and 'direspectful', and the Portugual international faced the consequences. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag axed the 37-year-old striker from the squad that travelled to Chelsea the last weekend. However, after holding discussions at the Carrington Training Ground this week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is back in contention to play.

Ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash, Ronaldo sent a powerful message to Ten Hag, his teammates, club bosses and CR7 fans. "Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!" wrote the Portuguese superstar on Instagram, along with a photograph from his training session upon rejoining the first-team squad. Also read: Revealed: Here's why Sporting Lisbon cannot re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United

Manchester United fans would recall that the last time Ronaldo faced FC Sheriff, the Portuguese legend scored a penalty in the club's 2-0 win at the Zimbru Stadium in Moldova. The spot kick was the 37-year-old striker's first goal of the season across competitions. However, despite that and scoring his 700th club career goal at Everton days later, the iconic striker has been out of favour, with Ten Hag opting for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho to lead the attack.

