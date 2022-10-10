Ronaldo vs Messi: Andy Gray explains what separates Man United icon from PSG star after 700th goal

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    After Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club career goal against Everton, veteran football pundit Andy Gray reveals what separates the Manchester United icon from his arch-rival, Lionel Messi.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo created history by scoring his 700th club career goal during Manchester United's 2-1 win against Everton in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park. The Portuguese striker's latest feat has sparked the age-old debate of who is better between him and his arch-rival Lionel Messi. Veteran football pundit Andy Gray analysed the 37-year-old's extraordinary goalscoring record and explained why the Portugal talisman has the edge over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford in July for a shot at Champions League glory, has had a rough and chaotic season with the Red Devils under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal legend has not been a regular feature in United's starting XI this Premier League campaign and was brought on as a substitute early on for an injured Anthony Martial in Sunday's game. The scores were levelled at 1-1 when Ronaldo took to the field. In the 44th minute, the veteran striker produced a fantastic finish past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after good work from his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro in the midfield.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was Ronaldo's 144th goal in Manchester United's red jersey throughout two stints at the club. In an illustrious career, the Portuguese forward scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, and five for Sporting Lisbon. On beIN Sports, veteran football pundit Andy Gray revealed why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was much better than Messi after reaching the 700th goal mark - nine more goals than the Argentinian superstar's tally of 691 club career goals.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "See that (Ronaldo's 700th club career goal), for me, is what separates him from Messi," Gray said. "When people say 'who has been the best player in the world? I think that separates him from Messi, in my opinion, that he's done it [at Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus]. Three different countries, three different types of football, three different challenges – and he's risen to every one of them, on a personal level," the veteran football pundit added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Some supporters and commentators, like Gray, believe Ronaldo has an advantage over Messi because he has succeeded in England, Spain, and Italy. But the PSG star forward's supporters may counter that the Argentine star did it in two different nations, namely France and Spain. Even though Messi's first season with the Parisian club wasn't particularly noteworthy, the 35-year-old still managed to win the Ligue 1 championship. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been extraordinary this season for the French giants, scoring seven goals across competitions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While there is still uncertainty if Ronaldo will get a start in Manchester United's next Premier League clash against Newcastle, Messi continues to be bombarded with speculations of a sensational comeback to Barcelona next year. Regardless of the problems the two legends face in their club career, both will focus on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and hope to clinch the coveted trophy in what is likely to be their last time in the showpiece event.

