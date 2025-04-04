user
Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India

No-code and low-code platforms are empowering small and medium businesses in India to create apps, websites, and more, without coding knowledge, helping them grow and scale efficiently.
 

Published: Apr 4, 2025

In today’s business world, technology is key to growth. You no longer need to hire developers or learn coding. With no-code and low-code platforms, anyone can create apps, websites, and chatbots easily. These platforms have sparked a digital revolution, helping small businesses in India scale quickly. Here’s a list of top platforms.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a leading no-code platform that allows businesses to build apps easily with its drag-and-drop feature. It works on a subscription-based model, catering to various industries like restaurants, shopping, and delivery. With a 7% share in the global no-code market, Appy Pie also offers Appy Pie Connect, which helps integrate multiple apps to automate workflows and streamline business processes.

IBM

The multinational technology company provides cloud-based no-code native development services, focusing on the concept of 'build once, iterate quickly, and deploy anywhere.' Built for continuous innovation, cloud native application from the house of IBM offer faster market outreach, cost reduction, higher scalability and simpler management. Open and portable applications that could be deployed on any cloud can be optimized for superior customer experience and introducing new methodologies for workforce. Besides, with IBM Cloud Satellite, you can extend IBM Cloud to deploy and run apps consistently across on-premise, edge computing and public cloud environments.

Salesforce

Widely considered a proficient customer relationship management solution for businesses, Salesforce boasts of being the fastest low-code path from idea to app. Powered by new APIs and mobile services by Salesforce, the platform allows businesses to create custom actions and dream up new partner apps. Salesforce as such is an integrated CRM platform giving different departments like marketing, sales or service a shared view of every customer. A community of over 10 million innovators, disruptors and community shapers, Salesforce assures customized interaction and services to each customer.

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator is a powerful low-code platform that helps larger businesses with digital transformation. It allows users to create custom apps without needing coding skills. Simply collect data and fill out forms, and Zoho Creator handles the rest. Additionally, its Creator 5 feature helps startups quickly build custom mobile apps using ready-made templates, speeding up the development process and making it more efficient.

 

