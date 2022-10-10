EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag, Fernandes pay tribute to Ronaldo after his 700th club goal

It is a history-making moment for Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. Playing for Manchester United during the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Sunday, Ronaldo scored the winner to hand the visitors the win, which took it to the fifth spot in the league table. In the process, he scored his 700th club goal and became the first to do so in club football history, while next to him is his Argentine rival Lionel Messi (691). Following his historic feat, the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag and his Portuguese club teammate Bruno Fernandes paid tribute to him.

Talking about Ronaldo's feat, ten Hag said, "That is impressive when you score 700 goals. It's a huge performance. I'm happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance, and I'm also happy it's his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it, and I'm sure there will be more goals."

ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Inter Miami?

"I think every player needs it. Even when you are the best in the world, you need it. It would be best if you had the goals. I worked with many goalscorers, especially them. They need goals in every season to have that feeling, to have the confirmation of their intuition. Once they have goals, they come in the flow, and games go easier. That will happen with him as well," added ten Hag, reports FotMob.

Meanwhile, Fernandes commended by saying, "It is tough counting goals for Cristiano because every week it seems like a new record. We're thrilled because he has been working hard to achieve this goal. We saw it last Thursday. It was tough for him. Today, he got the goal and the win. I think Cristiano's most important thing is that the team wins, and, as a striker, he wants to score goals, and we are happy about that."