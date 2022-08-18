Amid takeover rumours, Manchester United Supporters' Trust make fan ownership request

As rumours of a prospective takeover proposal from Sir Jim Ratcliffe grow, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust has urged any new owner to be the "right change" for the team and include a component of fan share ownership.

As rumours of a prospective takeover proposal from Sir Jim Ratcliffe grow, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust has urged any new owner to be the "right change" for the team and include a component of fan share ownership.

On Wednesday, the American financial media company Bloomberg reported that the Glazer family is looking for additional investment in the club and is prepared to sell minority ownership.

A representative for Ratcliffe, a well-known United supporter who spent his early years in Manchester, later confirmed the 69-year-old's desire to purchase the team if it were to go up for sale.

Also read: Man United ownership: Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms his intent to buy the club from Glazers

Even the outspoken Michael Knighton, who has revealed that the true goal of his own consortium's buyout proposal is to "smoke out" a competing offer from the petrochemicals billionaire, has hailed Ratcliffe as United's saviour from 17 years of Glazer ownership.

After purchasing Nice for 100 million euros in 2019, Ratcliffe's INEOS Group already controls the French club. Earlier this year, he attempted to climb the Premier League ladder by making a 4.25 billion pound offer for Chelsea.

Due to the offer being made much after the submission date, he was rejected, although it was evident that he had some serious intentions. Interestingly, this week, journalist James Robson tweeted that insiders saw Ratcliffe's seemingly bizarre late bid for Chelsea in the industry as a calling card for Manchester United—a notice of intent.

Ratcliffe was not explicitly mentioned in the MUST statement released on Thursday morning as a potential new owner, but rather the group outlined expectations for any possible owner.

Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

"Speculation is mounting about a potential change of ownership or new investors at Manchester United. Whilst supporters have called for change, of course, this has to be the right change," MUST said.

"Any prospective new owner or investor has to be committed to the culture, ethos and best traditions of the club. They have to be willing to invest to restore United to former glories, and that investment must be real new money sent on the playing side and the stadium," the statement added.

Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

"Finally, any new ownership structure must embed supporters, including a degree of fan share ownership, in their operating model. These are the criteria supporters will judge any bid on. We are open to dialogue with any bidder, and look forward to such discussions," MUST concluded.

Since becoming Manchester United's primary shareholders in 2005, the Glazer family has come under increasing pressure to sell the team due to the club's slide into mediocrity. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Glazer family were considering the sale of a minority stake, with discussions with private equity firm Apollo Global Management later emerging.