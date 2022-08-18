Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Totti and more: Luciano Spalletti's shirt collection leaves football fans in a tizzy

    Shirts worn by legendary football players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti and more feature in Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti's wall.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Italy, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    Football coach Luciano Spalletti has had a long and fruitful career. Spalletti played for several clubs in Italy's lower divisions in his brief professional career, including Entella, Spezia, and Empoli.

    In 1993, he ended his playing career and immediately entered management. Spalletti went on to manage Udinese, Sampdoria, and Zenit St. Petersburg, in addition to coaching some of Italy's premier teams, including Roma and Inter Milan.

    He is the manager of Napoli at the age of 63. In the 2021/22 season, Spalleti led the Italian team to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification. In addition to managing numerous players of the highest calibre, the Italian has faced many opponents.

    Spalleti showcases his shirt collection, which is every collector's dream, in a viral video that has gone viral on Twitter. Shirts worn by legendary footballers like Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Kaka, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, John Terry, Neymar and Ronaldinho all feature on his wall.

     

    Not just that, but the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona's shirts are a part of his rich collection that has left football fans in a tizzy. 

    He also has several shirts that legendary forward Francesco Totti wore. Spalletti has coached the illustrious Italian for many years at Roma. The two notoriously clashed in 2017, Totti's final season at Roma. Despite their historical disagreements, Spalletti continues to respect Totti.

    "I have all of his jerseys. He was a pivotal player for me, pivotal in the way he contributed to the team and in terms of personality and bringing the whole fanbase together," Spalleti told Romapress.net.

    "I still have the jersey we brought him when he got injured. He's the kind of player who doesn't care about talking on the pitch – he just pulls the team on his own. When playing in the Champions League, if there was someone who did not have the personality to take the ball and make the play, he took that responsibility upon himself," the Italian added.

    "I'm sorry about the way it ended because I had a great relationship with him. I really do fall in love with my players because my dream as a child had always been to work and share the locker room with such players," the Napoli boss concluded.

