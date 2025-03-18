Entertainment

Deepika Padukone VS Rashmika Mandanna Net worth: Check who's richer?

Deepika Padukone's Net Worth

Deepika Padukone's estimated net worth stands at ₹500 crore, making her one of the wealthiest actresses in the Indian film industry.

 

Rashmika Mandanna's Net Worth

Rashmika Mandanna has an estimated net worth of ₹66 crore, solidifying her position as a prominent actress in Kannada cinema.

Deepika’s Earnings per Film

Deepika earns between ₹15-20 crore per movie, reflecting her high status in Bollywood and her consistent presence in big-budget films.

 

Rashmika’s Earnings per Film

Rashmika Mandanna earns ₹3-6 crore per film, which is a substantial amount, particularly in the Kannada film industry where she is the highest-paid.

Conclusion: Net Worth Comparison

Deepika Padukone’s net worth far exceeds Rashmika Mandanna’s, with Deepika’s ₹500 crore significantly higher than Rashmika’s ₹66 crore, despite Rashmika's success.

Industry Influence

Deepika’s long career and consistent hits in Bollywood contribute to her wealth, while Rashmika is emerging as a top star in regional cinema.
 

