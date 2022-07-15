Ronaldo shows off 'hard work' even as Man United star's future remains in limbo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been a subject of speculation for the entirety of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains one of the most discussed topics in football since he expressed his desire to leave Manchester United to clinch yet another Champions League glory. While several rumours are doing the rounds around the Portuguese superstar's choice of club for the next season, the 37-year-old appears to be focused on remaining in top shape in a World Cup year. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo offered world record amount to play in Saudi Arabia - Reports

On a day Chelsea reportedly ended their interest in signing Ronaldo, the Portugal talisman, took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself working out in a gym in Manchester United's training shorts in Portugal. "Hard work," wrote the iconic striker, who reportedly turned down an offer of a whopping 275 million euros in wages for two years by an unnamed Saudi Arabia club.

Ronaldo has been the focus of rumours throughout the entire ongoing summer transfer season. The Portuguese player, who joined Old Trafford last year and has a deal that runs until June 2023, is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's lack of Champions League action. The Portuguese superstar reportedly lodged a transfer request, although the 37-year-old is in new manager Erik Ten Hag's plans and is not up for sale. Also read: 'Where's Ronaldo?': Fans ask Georgina Rodriguez as model enjoys day out with their kids

The Manchester-based club has given Ronaldo permission to skip the Red Devils'- preseason trip to Thailand and Australia due to family and personal obligations. This has fueled transfer rumours even further because it is said that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is meeting with club officials around Europe to try to convince him to leave Old Trafford.

English rivals Chelsea's new ownership has reportedly been holding talks with Mendes over a possible move, but after the big signing of forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, their attention has now turned to make signings in defensive areas.

Both French club Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who might be ready to lose Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, have denied rumours of a potential transfer. Although there are rumours that Atletico Madrid is interested, a transfer there seems unlikely given their excessive pay bill and Ronaldo's relationship with their neighbours, Real Madrid. Also see: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

In his first season back in England, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, but United's haphazard defence, lack of advancement, and lack of forward momentum caused them to finish sixth and lose to Atletico in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

