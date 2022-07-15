Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo shows off 'hard work' even as Man United star's future remains in limbo

    First Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been a subject of speculation for the entirety of the ongoing summer transfer window. 

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains one of the most discussed topics in football since he expressed his desire to leave Manchester United to clinch yet another Champions League glory. While several rumours are doing the rounds around the Portuguese superstar's choice of club for the next season, the 37-year-old appears to be focused on remaining in top shape in a World Cup year.

    On a day Chelsea reportedly ended their interest in signing Ronaldo, the Portugal talisman, took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself working out in a gym in Manchester United's training shorts in Portugal. "Hard work," wrote the iconic striker, who reportedly turned down an offer of a whopping 275 million euros in wages for two years by an unnamed Saudi Arabia club.

    Ronaldo has been the focus of rumours throughout the entire ongoing summer transfer season. The Portuguese player, who joined Old Trafford last year and has a deal that runs until June 2023, is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's lack of Champions League action. The Portuguese superstar reportedly lodged a transfer request, although the 37-year-old is in new manager Erik Ten Hag's plans and is not up for sale.

    The Manchester-based club has given Ronaldo permission to skip the Red Devils'- preseason trip to Thailand and Australia due to family and personal obligations. This has fueled transfer rumours even further because it is said that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is meeting with club officials around Europe to try to convince him to leave Old Trafford.

    English rivals Chelsea's new ownership has reportedly been holding talks with Mendes over a possible move, but after the big signing of forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, their attention has now turned to make signings in defensive areas.

    Both French club Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who might be ready to lose Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, have denied rumours of a potential transfer. Although there are rumours that Atletico Madrid is interested, a transfer there seems unlikely given their excessive pay bill and Ronaldo's relationship with their neighbours, Real Madrid.

    In his first season back in England, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, but United's haphazard defence, lack of advancement, and lack of forward momentum caused them to finish sixth and lose to Atletico in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

    Although he is scoring goals at a high rate, the Portuguese's inability to press has been considered as a major obstacle to integrating him into a modern system. Ronaldo has also received criticism for some of his performances from the previous season. The Portugal talisman might have to get used to Ten Hag's system and stay in Manchester for another year since a transfer currently seems impossible.

    'This too shall pass': Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts

    World Athletics Championships 2022: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra; Murali Sreeshankar enters as darkhorse

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze

