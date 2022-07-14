Cristiano Ronaldo offered world record amount to play in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United. He has reportedly been offered £210 million to play in Saudi Arabia.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly determined to leave English giants Manchester United and reportedly informed the club about his decision a few weeks back. While he has been offered to numerous clubs by his agent Jorge Mendes, none have been able to come up with convincing or lucrative offers, while some have even supposedly turned down the chance to sign him. However, in the meantime, Ronaldo has apparently received a world record offer to play in the gulf country of Saudi Arabia, which is seemingly worth £210 million, with a yearly wage of around £105 million. In contrast, the name of the club remains unknown.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Image Credit: Getty Images