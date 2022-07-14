Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo offered world record amount to play in Saudi Arabia - Reports

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United. He has reportedly been offered £210 million to play in Saudi Arabia.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly determined to leave English giants Manchester United and reportedly informed the club about his decision a few weeks back. While he has been offered to numerous clubs by his agent Jorge Mendes, none have been able to come up with convincing or lucrative offers, while some have even supposedly turned down the chance to sign him. However, in the meantime, Ronaldo has apparently received a world record offer to play in the gulf country of Saudi Arabia, which is seemingly worth £210 million, with a yearly wage of around £105 million. In contrast, the name of the club remains unknown.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, a report from the Express says Ronaldo is supposedly not interested in going to Saudi despite the mouth-watering offer, as he wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), which would not be the case with United this season. Instead, it would play in the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

    ALSO READ: Will Chelsea eye Cristiano Ronaldo after Raheem Sterling transfer? Thomas Tuchel answers

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Saudi offer for Ronaldo happens to be about £30 million transfer fees for United and £20 million for Mendes. Nevertheless, the mega offer has not forced Ronaldo to relinquish his UCL dream and purportedly play in the AFC Champions League. However, he remains conspicuous by his absence from United's pre-season tour for personal reasons. He has yet to return to training with the side while holidaying with his family.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/2nd ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited-ayh

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited

    Recent Stories

    Watch Monkeys use smartphone like humans; netizens can't stop their laugh-tgy

    Watch: Monkeys use smartphone like humans; netizens can't stop their laugh

    Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed - gps

    Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed

    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download - adt

    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download

    Hotness alert Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria who looked sexier in white drb

    Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon