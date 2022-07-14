Cristiano Ronaldo offered world record amount to play in Saudi Arabia - Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United. He has reportedly been offered £210 million to play in Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly determined to leave English giants Manchester United and reportedly informed the club about his decision a few weeks back. While he has been offered to numerous clubs by his agent Jorge Mendes, none have been able to come up with convincing or lucrative offers, while some have even supposedly turned down the chance to sign him. However, in the meantime, Ronaldo has apparently received a world record offer to play in the gulf country of Saudi Arabia, which is seemingly worth £210 million, with a yearly wage of around £105 million. In contrast, the name of the club remains unknown.
On the other hand, a report from the Express says Ronaldo is supposedly not interested in going to Saudi despite the mouth-watering offer, as he wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), which would not be the case with United this season. Instead, it would play in the UEFA Europa League (UEL).
The Saudi offer for Ronaldo happens to be about £30 million transfer fees for United and £20 million for Mendes. Nevertheless, the mega offer has not forced Ronaldo to relinquish his UCL dream and purportedly play in the AFC Champions League. However, he remains conspicuous by his absence from United's pre-season tour for personal reasons. He has yet to return to training with the side while holidaying with his family.