'Where's Ronaldo?': Fans ask Georgina Rodriguez as model enjoys day out with their kids

Georgina Rodriguez has posted cute photos of a family outing - but there is no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo while he misses Manchester United's pre-season.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram (L,R); Manchester United Twitter (M)

Where is Cristiano Ronaldo? This question seems to be the most asked since the legendary striker reportedly requested to leave Manchester United this summer to clinch another Champions League glory. Fans have been desperate to know about the Portuguese superstar's whereabouts and choose to ask his partner Georgina Rodriguez in her recent Instagram post that showcases her day out with the kids. Also read: Man United fans applaud Erik ten Hag's 'perfect start' after 4-0 win over Liverpool

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

The 28-year-old model, who wore a stunning white and black printed dress, posed with her children but her partner Ronaldo was absent from the images. Georgina appeared to be having a lot of fun, especially with the girls, who sported a similar hairdo. Also see: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

"May that girl who so many times saved you from reality with her madness antidote never die in you," wrote Georgina as one of the photographs posted shows Alana and Eva kissing their mother on each of her cheeks.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In another photograph, Georgina is snapped climbing out of a car with the sun shining in her direction. "Precious!!! You are prettier every day!" her sister Ivana Rodriguez wrote in the comment box. One scroll, and people would see several fans asking the model where her partner Ronaldo is as speculation continues to rage about his future.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United had the first glimpse of what life could be like with Erik Ten Hag at the helm, as the side registered a convincing 4-0 victory over Liverpool in its first pre-season tour match on Tuesday. Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri were on the scoresheet for the side. Ronaldo is currently away from Manchester United's pre-season camp and has reportedly stayed in Portugal for family reasons. Also read: Man United players left gasping for breath in Erik Ten Hag's Ronaldo-less training session

Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

37-year-old Ronaldo has reportedly told the Red Devils he wants to leave in search of Champions League football. Chelsea is believed to be interested, with their new owner Todd Boehly reportedly having talks with the Portuguese talisman's agent, Jorge Mendes. United are keen to keep the superstar, and Erik ten Hag attempted to play down the speculation ahead of the pre-season clash with Liverpool in Bangkok.

Image Credit: Getty Images