Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Where's Ronaldo?': Fans ask Georgina Rodriguez as model enjoys day out with their kids

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez has posted cute photos of a family outing - but there is no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo while he misses Manchester United's pre-season.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram (L,R); Manchester United Twitter (M)

    Where is Cristiano Ronaldo? This question seems to be the most asked since the legendary striker reportedly requested to leave Manchester United this summer to clinch another Champions League glory. Fans have been desperate to know about the Portuguese superstar's whereabouts and choose to ask his partner Georgina Rodriguez in her recent Instagram post that showcases her day out with the kids.

    Also read: Man United fans applaud Erik ten Hag's 'perfect start' after 4-0 win over Liverpool

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 28-year-old model, who wore a stunning white and black printed dress, posed with her children but her partner Ronaldo was absent from the images. Georgina appeared to be having a lot of fun, especially with the girls, who sported a similar hairdo.

    Also see: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    "May that girl who so many times saved you from reality with her madness antidote never die in you," wrote Georgina as one of the photographs posted shows Alana and Eva kissing their mother on each of her cheeks.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    In another photograph, Georgina is snapped climbing out of a car with the sun shining in her direction. "Precious!!! You are prettier every day!" her sister Ivana Rodriguez wrote in the comment box. One scroll, and people would see several fans asking the model where her partner Ronaldo is as speculation continues to rage about his future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United had the first glimpse of what life could be like with Erik Ten Hag at the helm, as the side registered a convincing 4-0 victory over Liverpool in its first pre-season tour match on Tuesday. Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri were on the scoresheet for the side. Ronaldo is currently away from Manchester United's pre-season camp and has reportedly stayed in Portugal for family reasons.

    Also read: Man United players left gasping for breath in Erik Ten Hag's Ronaldo-less training session

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    37-year-old Ronaldo has reportedly told the Red Devils he wants to leave in search of Champions League football. Chelsea is believed to be interested, with their new owner Todd Boehly reportedly having talks with the Portuguese talisman's agent, Jorge Mendes. United are keen to keep the superstar, and Erik ten Hag attempted to play down the speculation ahead of the pre-season clash with Liverpool in Bangkok.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for the season, and that's it, and I'm looking forward to working with him. I have read things, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans, and we want success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him, and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together," the Dutchman said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth-ayh

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India's 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Jasprit Bumrah-Rohit Sharma show helps India go up 1-0 against England; social media jubilant-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Bumrah-Rohit show helps India go up 1-0; social media jubilant

    football Club friendlies Manchester United fans applaud Erik Ten Hag's 'perfect start' after 4-0 win over Liverpool snt

    Man United fans applaud Erik ten Hag's 'perfect start' after 4-0 win over Liverpool

    IND vs ENG 2022: England registers lowest total against India in ODIs; big cheer for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: England registers lowest total against India in ODIs; big cheer for Bumrah

    Recent Stories

    TSSPDCL 2022: Admit card released; know how to download - adt

    TSSPDCL 2022: Admit card released; know how to download

    Where is Katrina Kaif? Is Katrina pregnant? Fans speculate on her absence from spotlight RBA

    Where is Katrina Kaif? Is Katrina pregnant? Here's what we know

    Upcoming Apple Watch s sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro report gcw

    Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth-ayh

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu enters Round 2, Mithun Manjunath shocks Kidambi Srikanth

    TS POLYCET 2022: Result announced; step-by-step guide to check result - adt

    TS POLYCET 2022: Result announced; step-by-step guide to check result

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon