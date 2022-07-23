Will Kane replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich? Nagelsmann breaks his silence

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would thrive in Bundesliga were he signed to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has described Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a 'very expensive' player, but he also said that if England's captain were to move to Bundesliga to replace iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, he would flourish there.

After the Polish superstar left for Barcelona, Bayern Munich may search for a new striker. If a natural No. 9 cannot be identified, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane will likely be asked to step in. Also read: Time to win titles: Robert Lewandowski's first words in Barcelona colours

In a press conference, when asked if Bayern Munich would be interested in signing Harry Kane, Nagelsmann said, "Very expensive, that's the problem. But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward."

"The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well. He is very strong, has a strong body and it's possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future," the Bayern Munich manager added.

Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern, had earlier emphasised that the club is not interested in signing Harry Kane during the current transfer window. Still, he left open the possibility of a "dream" transfer for the striker in the future. "He's under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let's see what else happens," Kahn said. Also read: Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Lewandowski's replacement? CEO Oliver Kahn responds

