Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Kane replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich? Nagelsmann breaks his silence

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would thrive in Bundesliga were he signed to replace Robert Lewandowski.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has described Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a 'very expensive' player, but he also said that if England's captain were to move to Bundesliga to replace iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, he would flourish there.

    Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter

    After the Polish superstar left for Barcelona, Bayern Munich may search for a new striker. If a natural No. 9 cannot be identified, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane will likely be asked to step in.

    Also read: Time to win titles: Robert Lewandowski's first words in Barcelona colours

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a press conference, when asked if Bayern Munich would be interested in signing Harry Kane, Nagelsmann said, "Very expensive, that's the problem. But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well. He is very strong, has a strong body and it's possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future," the Bayern Munich manager added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern, had earlier emphasised that the club is not interested in signing Harry Kane during the current transfer window. Still, he left open the possibility of a "dream" transfer for the striker in the future. "He's under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let's see what else happens," Kahn said.

    Also read: Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Lewandowski's replacement? CEO Oliver Kahn responds

    Image credit: Bayern Munich/Facebook

    Lewandowski's sale was just one part of Bayern Munich's business during the summer transfer window, making them one of the busiest teams overall. They have completed two high-profile acquisitions in Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, on whom they may wind up spending more than 120 million euros, assuming all add-ons are paid.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32-ayh

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

    football RIP Maria Petri: Mikel Arteta leads tributes after iconic Arsenal superfan passes away snt

    RIP Maria Petri: Mikel Arteta leads tributes after iconic Arsenal superfan passes away

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman-ayh

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: There were nerves in the end - Shikhar Dhawan after India's 3-run win against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32-ayh

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

    NEET-PG 2022: Counseling to begin from September 1; know details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    football Manchester United Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag's methods changing team spirit snt

    Manchester United's Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag's methods changing team spirit

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks - adt

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks

    Who was Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor passes away while playing cricket drb

    Who was Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’? Actor passes away while playing cricket

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon