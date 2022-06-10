No Heung-Min Son in PFA Premier League Team of the Year infuriates football enthusiasts

In total, six Liverpool players and three from title winners Manchester City were selected in PFA's Team of the Year 2021-22.

Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool dominated this season's PFA Team of the Year as nine of the 11 players come from the top two teams. Six stars from Jurgen Klopp's side were chosen, with three coming from Pep Guardiola's side and one from Chelsea and Manchester United.

But there was no place for Tottenham Hotspur's duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who ended the season as joint top goalscorer with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and forwards Salah and Sadio Mane were voted into the divisional XI by their fellow players.

Full-back Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva are the City players picked for the side. Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who has left the club to join Real Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only non-Liverpool or City players in the team.

City pipped Liverpool to clinch their fourth Premier League in five years after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on a dramatic final day of the season. Liverpool finished a point adrift of City, despite winning against Wolves 3-1 on May 22.

But the Reds claimed two trophies, having won the EFL Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while they were also runners-up in the Champions League after suffering defeat by Real Madrid.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2021-22:

Alisson (Liverpool) - 20 clean sheets in 36 appearances

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 2 goals, 19 assists

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) - 3 goals

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 3 goals, 7 assists

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 15 goals, 8 assists

Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) - 1 goal, 4 assists

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 8 goals, 4 assists

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 16 goals, 4 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 23 goals, 13 assists

Tottenham Hotspur star Son failing to make the team was criticised on social media. "No Son in this team is criminal,' one fan said, with a second blasting Son not making the side as a 'disgrace'.

Another added, "Ronaldo and Mane over Son?" while a third simply asked, "Where's Son?" "Son won the golden boot with no penalties ffs," a fourth Twitter user said. Here's a look at some of the other reactions: