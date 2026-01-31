5 WWE Superstars Who Could Enter Men’s Royal Rumble 2026 At #30 And Shock The Crowd
The #30 spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble is always reserved for drama. From Brock Lesnar to Chris Jericho, here are five WWE stars who could enter last in 2026 and create unforgettable moments inside the ring.
Oba Femi
Oba Femi is set to make his main‑roster debut in the Royal Rumble, and WWE may choose to spotlight him at #30. The former NXT Champion could bulldoze through the final cluster, showcasing raw power and intimidating presence. Entering last would serve as the ultimate “welcome to the big league” moment, instantly positioning Femi as a future main‑event star.
Chris Jericho
One of the biggest surprises WWE could deliver is Chris Jericho’s return. Rumors suggest Y2J may be heading back, and if true, #30 is the ideal spot. The shock value of Jericho’s music hitting at the final buzzer would create one of the loudest pops in WWE history. His return at #30 would instantly set the internet abuzz and mark a historic moment.
LA Knight
LA Knight has been absent from television since December, fueling speculation about a big return. WWE has sometimes used the #30 spot for surprise comebacks, and Knight could be the one this year. The Megastar’s entrance at the final buzzer would trigger a thunderous reception, giving him a chance to shine in the chaos and deliver a standout performance.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has confirmed his participation in this year’s Royal Rumble, and WWE could save his entrance for the final spot. The Beast Incarnate thrives on spectacle, and entering at #30 would allow him to storm into the ring, unleash Suplexes, deliver F5s, and clear the field in dominant fashion. Lesnar’s larger‑than‑life aura makes him a perfect fit for the last buzzer.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has often entered late in past Rumbles, and the #30 slot could be reserved for him again. The moment his music hits, the crowd reaction would be deafening. Reigns’ larger‑than‑life persona fits perfectly with the drama of the final entrant. His arrival at #30 would electrify the stadium and set the stage for dominance in the closing stretch.
