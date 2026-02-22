UP's Ram Baboo and Punjab's Manju won the men's and women's 42km marathon walk gold medals at the 13th Indian Open Race Walk Competition. Baboo beat Olympian Sandeep Kumar, while Manju outpaced Olympian Priyanka Goswami for the top spot.

Uttar Pradesh international race walker Ram Baboo and Punjab's Manju claimed gold medals in the men's and women's full marathon walk (42km), respectively, at the 13th edition of the Indian Open Race Walk Competition held here at Sukhna Lake on Saturday, as per AFI release.

Ram Baboo's Victory Over Olympian Rival

Uttar Pradesh's 26-year-old race walker clocked 3:09:17.00 to win the gold medal in the gruelling full marathon walk introduced from this season by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). On his way to gold in his season's first race, the Asian Games bronze medallist in the 35km mixed walk team event, edged past his more fancied rival, Sandeep Kumar of Haryana. Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist, Sandeep Kumar, settled for silver with a time of 3:11:18.00.

Ram Baboo was excited to have started his 2026 season on a bright note, saying he was mentally and physically prepared to win first position here in Chandigarh. "Preparation was good, and I'm happy with my performance," the Uttar Pradesh race walker said.

However, his main goal this season is a podium finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan. "In my next race, I will try to improve my performance," Ram Baboo said of his future goal.

Manju Triumphs in Women's Marathon

Manju was also excited to have won first place in a strong field that included experienced race walker and Olympian Priyanka Goswami from Uttar Pradesh. Manju stayed with the leading group of three athletes, including Priyanka, till the 32km mark of the race. Thereafter, she made a decisive move. As the race progressed, she continued to drift away from Priyanka, who finished second. "There was no one to challenge me otherwise; I could have improved my time," Manju said in post-race interaction.

Manju's winning time of 3:33:24.00 was nearly four minutes faster than Priyanka, who finished second with a time of 3:37:25.00.

Manju's future plans, like Ram Baboo is to stay healthy and win a medal at the Asian Games in September. "Asian Games is the main target this year," Manju added.

Manju and Ram Baboo had won bronze in the 35km mixed race walk team event at the 2022 Asian Games in China.

10km Race Walk Highlights

Army's promising race walker Nitin Gupta claimed the gold medal in the men's 10m race walk. Nitin Gupta, representing Uttar Pradesh, clocked a time of 41:44.00.

Reshma Patel of Uttar Pradesh dominated the women's 10km race walk. Her winning time was 46:19.00.

Full Competition Results

Results: Men: Full marathon walk (42km): Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) 3:09:17.00, Sandeep Kumar (Haryana) 3:11:18.00, Resham Midhun (Telangana) 3:12:11.00. 10km race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 41:44.00, Rishikesh P (Tamil Nadu) 43:.11.00, Bilin George Anto (Kerala) Women: Full marathon walk (42km): Manju (Punjab) 3:33:24.00, Priyanka Goswami (Uttar Pradesh) 3:37:25.00, Payal (Uttarakhand) 3:39:57.00. 10km race walk: Reshma Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 46:19.00, Mary Margaret K (Delhi) 47:18.00, Akshaya K (Kerala) 51:49.00. (ANI)