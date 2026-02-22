Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube is India's key player for the T20 World Cup Super Eight match against South Africa. His incredible form, with a strike rate over 178 in the tournament, makes him a massive threat in the middle and death overs.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube remains one of Men in Blue's biggest trump cards for middle overs and death overs as they play South Africa in their first Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Dube has been in fine touch with both bat and ball in the T20 WC so far, having scored 116 runs in four innings at an average of 29.00 and a strike rate of above 178 and a fifty and has taken three wickets at an average of 15.33.

Middle and Death Overs Specialist

As per data from CricViz, Dube, usually a number six batter is a massive threat at Ahmedabad. Since last year starting, he has the second-highest strike rate among Indian players in middle-overs with 166.66 (among players with five innings or more), after opener Abhishek Sharma (200.68). Coming to the death overs, he has been exceptional, boasting the best strike rate in a power-packed Indian line-up, of 205.00, surpassing the swashbuckling, charismatic Hardik Pandya (190.07).

Versatile Hitter and Strong 2024 Form

Also in T20Is this year, he has scored 110 runs against spin at a strike rate of 224.48 and 123 runs against pace at a strike rate of 195.23, making him a very important asset against the Proteas. India leads the T20 World Cup In 2026 T20Is (5 inns), he smashed 110 runs vs spin at 224.48 SR and 123 runs vs pace at 195.23 SR, making him vital for India's unbeaten Super 8 campaign against the Proteas, whom India leads 5-2 in T20 WC history. This year in nine T20Is and eight innings, he has made 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 208.03, with two fifties to his name and has smacked 12 fours and 20 sixes in 112 balls faced so far.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen. (ANI)