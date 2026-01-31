The Judgment Day faction has a history of turning on its own leaders, with Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley all experiencing betrayal. Liv Morgan has shared leadership duties with Finn Balor for the past year, but cracks could appear.

With Raquel Rodriguez chasing the Women’s World Championship, she may turn against Morgan to strengthen her own position. Roxanne Perez could also be drawn into the conflict, leaving Morgan isolated. Such a betrayal would allow Morgan to transition into a fan‑favorite role, capitalizing on her popularity after being cast aside by her allies.