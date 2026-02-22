England managed just 146/9 in their T20 WC 2026 Super 8 clash vs Sri Lanka. Phil Salt’s 62 stood out, but a major collapse let Sri Lankan bowlers dominate. Fans slammed England’s batting, criticizing shot selection and team strategy.

England’s batting struggles were on display during the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Sunday, February 22.

After being into bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, England were restricted to 146/9 in 20 overs. Phil Salt led the visitors' batting with a knock of 62 off 40 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 155.00. The second-best individual score was 21 by Will Jacks, as the rest of the lineup crumbled under pressure.

For Sri Lanka, spinner Dunith Wellalage led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in his spell of four overs. Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) picked two wickets each, as the hosts’ disciplined bowling unit consistently hit the right line and lengths to keep England under constant pressure and prevent any meaningful partnerships from forming.

England’s Batting Crumbles Again

England had a very shaky start to their innings, as they were reduced to 68/4 in 10 overs, with the dismissals of Jos Buttler (7), Jacob Bethell (3), Tom Banton (6), and Harry Brook (14). The visitors were batting at a scoring rate of 6.8 per over, highlighting their struggles to build momentum against Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling attack.

However, Phil Salt and Sam Curran managed to steady England’s ship with a crucial 26-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter’s dismissal for 11 at 94/5. Soon after, Salt’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed at 106/6.

Thereafter, England failed to form any meaningful partnerships in the lower order as they were further reduced to 135/9, with the dismissals of Liam Dawson (6), Will Jacks (21), and Jofra Archer (0). The lower-order collapse left England struggling to post a competitive total. In a span of 9 overs, the visitors lost five wickets for 67 runs, highlighting their batting frailties and inability to build partnerships under pressure.

Though England eventually managed to post a respectable total of 146/9, the visitors’ fall of wickets at regular intervals underlined their batting struggles and left them far from a commanding score.

‘This Stupid Way of England Batting’

England’s batting struggles in the Super 8 match against Sri Lanka drew sharp criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans lambasting their frequent collapses, poor shot selection, and inability to build partnerships under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts vented their frustrations over England’s dismal batting display, calling it ‘pathetic’, ‘indecisive’, and a ‘desperate struggle’, while questioning selection choices and urging the team to rethink their approach and strategy for handling pressure situations.

England qualified for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing second in Group A with three wins against Nepal, Scotland, and Italy, and a defeat against the West Indies, accumulating four points and having a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.201.

England have been clubbed in Group 2 in the Super 8 stage, alongside co-host Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand.