The Iron Man or Iron Woman spot has become a tradition, rewarding stars who last the longest. In 2025, Penta held the men’s record at 42 minutes, while Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and John Cena followed. For the women, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez all lasted over an hour, with Perez setting a record at 1:07:47. This year, Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca could fight for that honor. WWE has heavily backed Ruca, while Valkyria is seen as a future champion. Their extended runs would highlight their rising importance.